Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Parcel Service    UPS

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE (UPS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

The UPS Store Ranks in Top Five of Entrepreneur Franchise 500 for Third Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 12:31pm EST

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UPS Store® network, the largest franchise system of retail shipping, postal, print and business service centers in the United States, has been named one of the world’s top franchise brands according to Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Franchise 500 list. With over 1,000 companies around the globe applying to be a part of this ranking in 2018, The UPS Store is ranked #5 and is first in its category.  Additionally, this marks the 29th year of the retail brand’s inclusion within this selective ranking program and its third year in the top five.

The Entrepreneur Franchise 500 ranking is an exclusive annual collection of top franchise brands across 17 distinct business categories. To be included in the list, franchise brands are evaluated on over 150 data points, including size and growth of the system, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. The UPS Store has consistently appeared on the list by focusing on growing and evolving the brand to provide exceptional franchise opportunities to entrepreneurs and providing a superb customer experience in store and online.

“We are honored to receive this recognition as a top franchise company,” said Chris Adkins, vice president of franchise and business development for The UPS Store, Inc. “At The UPS Store, we strive to be a trusted partner for our franchisees providing support and diverse opportunities to help them achieve their full potential.  With over 5,000 locations in North America, The UPS Store carries a strong brand presence across the country with a focus on retailing excellence and world-class customer service,” Adkins added.

The UPS Store has expanded opportunities for franchisees including a store-in-store model that features small-footprint stores inside existing high-traffic retailers such as pharmacies, hardware and grocery stores. Other non-traditional locations, such as college campuses and conferences centers, allow franchisees flexibility to serve the community as well as specialized groups to include students and conference attendees.

About The UPS Store

With more than 5,000 locations in North America, The UPS Store network comprises the nation’s largest franchise system of conveniently located retail shipping, postal, print and business service centers. The UPS Store® locations in the U.S. are independently owned and operated by licensed franchisees of The UPS Store, Inc., a subsidiary of UPS (NYSE: UPS). Services, pricing and hours of operation may vary by location. For additional information on The UPS Store, visit theupsstore.com. For information on The UPS Store franchise opportunities for opening a The UPS Store location, visit theupsstorefranchise.com. Follow The UPS Store on Twitter at @TheUPSStore and like The UPS Store on Facebook at facebook.com/theupsstore.

Nothing contained in this release is intended as an offer to purchase a franchise. The UPS Store franchises are offered only by delivery of a franchise disclosure document in compliance with FTC’s rule on franchising and applicable state law. Nothing herein is intended to amend or disclaim any information contained in The UPS Store Franchise Disclosure Document.

Staci Reidinger, The UPS Store
858-455-8982
sreidinger@upsstore.com

1000647_UPS_Dimensional_Shield_Color_Small_RGB.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
12:31pThe UPS Store Ranks in Top Five of Entrepreneur Franchise 500 for Third Year
GL
10:57aUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Damages Claim to Resume After Favorable EU Court Dec..
DJ
09:59aUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Names Philippe Gilbert President of Supply Chain Sol..
DJ
09:01aUPS Appoints Philippe Gilbert President, Supply Chain Solutions
GL
08:22aFEDEX : EU court paves way for $2 billion UPS claim as annuls TNT bid veto
RE
08:18aFEDEX : EU court paves way for $2 billion UPS claim as annuls TNT bid veto
RE
01/14Suspect shot by police dies after standoff at New Jersey UPS facility
AQ
01/14UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : Hostage standoff in US ends with captives freed unharmed
AQ
01/14Police respond to active shooter at UPS facility in US state New Jersey
AQ
01/14Police respond to active shooter at UPS facility in US state New Jersey
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 72 052 M
EBIT 2018 7 368 M
Net income 2018 6 081 M
Debt 2018 18 676 M
Yield 2018 3,66%
P/E ratio 2018 14,20
P/E ratio 2019 12,73
EV / Sales 2018 1,44x
EV / Sales 2019 1,37x
Capitalization 85 184 M
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David P. Abney Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Jay Barber Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard N. Peretz Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Juan R. Perez Chief Information & Engineering Officer, Senior VP
Carol B. Tomé Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE0.03%85 184
FEDEX CORPORATION6.33%44 782
DEUTSCHE POST2.13%35 117
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON0.29%11 786
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.20%11 358
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%8 847
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.