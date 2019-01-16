The UPS Store Ranks in Top Five of Entrepreneur Franchise 500 for Third Year

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UPS Store® network, the largest franchise system of retail shipping, postal, print and business service centers in the United States, has been named one of the world’s top franchise brands according to Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Franchise 500 list. With over 1,000 companies around the globe applying to be a part of this ranking in 2018, The UPS Store is ranked #5 and is first in its category. Additionally, this marks the 29th year of the retail brand’s inclusion within this selective ranking program and its third year in the top five.

The Entrepreneur Franchise 500 ranking is an exclusive annual collection of top franchise brands across 17 distinct business categories. To be included in the list, franchise brands are evaluated on over 150 data points, including size and growth of the system, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. The UPS Store has consistently appeared on the list by focusing on growing and evolving the brand to provide exceptional franchise opportunities to entrepreneurs and providing a superb customer experience in store and online.

“We are honored to receive this recognition as a top franchise company,” said Chris Adkins, vice president of franchise and business development for The UPS Store, Inc. “At The UPS Store, we strive to be a trusted partner for our franchisees providing support and diverse opportunities to help them achieve their full potential. With over 5,000 locations in North America, The UPS Store carries a strong brand presence across the country with a focus on retailing excellence and world-class customer service,” Adkins added.

The UPS Store has expanded opportunities for franchisees including a store-in-store model that features small-footprint stores inside existing high-traffic retailers such as pharmacies, hardware and grocery stores. Other non-traditional locations, such as college campuses and conferences centers, allow franchisees flexibility to serve the community as well as specialized groups to include students and conference attendees.

