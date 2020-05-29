Log in
United Parcel Service

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE

(UPS)
  Report
05/28 04:10:00 pm
99.72 USD   +0.10%
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
UK car output could fall to lowest level in decades after virus hit

05/29/2020 | 02:25am EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manchester

British car production could slump this year to the lowest level in decades after the coronavirus pandemic forced factories to close and hit demand, according to an industry body.

Just 197 cars were made in April compared with 71,000 in the same month in 2019, leaving year-to-date production down over a quarter, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

Only some automotive sites have reopened since then with the country's largest car plant, Nissan's Sunderland facility, not set to resume production until next month.

"We need government to work with us to accelerate this fundamentally strong sector's recovery, stimulate investment and safeguard jobs," said SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes.

Full-year production could fall to as low as around 870,000 vehicles, according to a forecast by AutoAnalysis for the SMMT, far below a recent nadir of 999,460 cars in 2009, during the financial crisis.

Prior to that, output last fell below 1 million in the early 1980s.

This year, Britain's economy may shrink by 13%, its deepest recession in three centuries, with two million people potentially losing their jobs, according to the country's budget forecasters.

The pandemic adds to a series of challenges facing automakers including a slump in diesel demand, which has already pulled down British production in recent years, and the cost of meeting stricter emissions rules by electrifying their line-ups.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73 990 M - -
Net income 2020 4 883 M - -
Net Debt 2020 20 109 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
Yield 2020 3,97%
Capitalization 85 976 M 85 976 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 377 640
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 104,46 $
Last Close Price 99,72 $
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David P. Abney Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer
Juan R. Perez Chief Information & Engineering Officer, Senior VP
Carol B. Tomé Independent Director
Michael J. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-14.90%85 976
DEUTSCHE POST AG-14.94%39 257
FEDEX CORPORATION-13.27%34 075
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-3.02%12 544
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.38.82%9 798
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.24.42%7 898
