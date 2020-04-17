UPS Donating Respirator Masks to Georgia Hospitals

Hospital-grade N95 masks to help protect healthcare providers statewide



ATLANTA, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced the donation of 10,000 N95 respirator masks to hospitals across the state of Georgia. UPS has procured a sufficient supply to meet internal needs and is sharing its available masks to help protect healthcare providers in Atlanta and in hospitals statewide. The UPS global headquarters is in Atlanta.

The 10,000 masks were delivered on April 16 to Georgia’s Emergency Management Agency in Atlanta for distribution to hospitals statewide.

“Ensuring that our frontline healthcare workers have the critical supplies that they need to fight COVID-19 is one of our top priorities,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “UPS is an invaluable member of Georgia’s business community and an important partner in the fight against the virus, and I want to thank them for their willingness to step up and ensure heroes working in medical facilities across the state have these protective masks as they continue to care for Georgians.”

UPS procured the masks from a variety of sources and has the appropriate PPE necessary to protect its employees, while also being able to donate hospital-grade protective equipment to healthcare providers.

“With more than 15,700 dedicated UPSers across the state, we are grateful for the opportunity to help the doctors, nurses and others who are on the front lines fighting the coronavirus pandemic in Georgia,” UPS South Atlantic District President Derrick Johnson said.

Designated by the governments of countries around the world as a “critical infrastructure business,” UPS deliveries are saving lives and livelihoods. The company offers its heartfelt thanks to the 495,000 UPSers around the world, whose work is essential during the pandemic, and who continue to deliver safely every day.

