Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Parcel Service    UPS

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE

(UPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UPS Donating Respirator Masks to Georgia Hospitals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Hospital-grade N95 masks to help protect healthcare providers statewide

ATLANTA, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced the donation of 10,000 N95 respirator masks to hospitals across the state of Georgia. UPS has procured a sufficient supply to meet internal needs and is sharing its available masks to help protect healthcare providers in Atlanta and in hospitals statewide. The UPS global headquarters is in Atlanta.

The 10,000 masks were delivered on April 16 to Georgia’s Emergency Management Agency in Atlanta for distribution to hospitals statewide.

“Ensuring that our frontline healthcare workers have the critical supplies that they need to fight COVID-19 is one of our top priorities,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “UPS is an invaluable member of Georgia’s business community and an important partner in the fight against the virus, and I want to thank them for their willingness to step up and ensure heroes working in medical facilities across the state have these protective masks as they continue to care for Georgians.”

UPS procured the masks from a variety of sources and has the appropriate PPE necessary to protect its employees, while also being able to donate hospital-grade protective equipment to healthcare providers.

“With more than 15,700 dedicated UPSers across the state, we are grateful for the opportunity to help the doctors, nurses and others who are on the front lines fighting the coronavirus pandemic in Georgia,” UPS South Atlantic District President Derrick Johnson said.

Designated by the governments of countries around the world as a “critical infrastructure business,” UPS deliveries are saving lives and livelihoods. The company offers its heartfelt thanks to the 495,000 UPSers around the world, whose work is essential during the pandemic, and who continue to deliver safely every day.

About UPS
UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. UPS is committed to operating more sustainably – for customers, the environment and the communities we serve around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Fortune magazine’s Most Valuable Brand in Transportation; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com  or pressroom.ups.com  and its corporate blog can be found at ups.com/longitudes The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter . Learn more about our sustainability efforts at ups.com/sustainability . To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship.

Media Contact: Dionicio Hernandez, dioniciohernandez@ups.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
12:11pGENERAL MOTORS : First General Motors-Ventec Critical Care Ventilators Delivered..
AQ
12:01pUPS Donating Respirator Masks to Georgia Hospitals
GL
12:01pUPS Donating Respirator Masks to Virginia Hospitals
GL
11:46aUPS : Keeping The American And Global Economy Moving
AQ
10:41aUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Adds Over 200 Flights In April To Support Project Ai..
AQ
10:15aKeeping The American And Global Economy Moving
GL
08:59aUNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC : Barclays gives a Sell rating
MD
04/16UPS Donating 10,000 Respirator Masks to Wayne County Sheriff's Department
GL
04/16UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Donating Respirator Masks To Kentucky Hospitals; Hos..
AQ
04/16UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Expedites Global Deliveries Of QIAGEN Coronavirus Te..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73 343 M
EBIT 2020 7 304 M
Net income 2020 6 041 M
Debt 2020 21 388 M
Yield 2020 3,92%
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,49x
EV / Sales2021 1,40x
Capitalization 87 750 M
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 110,00  $
Last Close Price 102,22  $
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David P. Abney Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer
Juan R. Perez Chief Information & Engineering Officer, Senior VP
Carol B. Tomé Independent Director
Michael J. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-12.68%87 750
DEUTSCHE POST AG-25.17%34 001
FEDEX CORPORATION-21.25%31 110
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-10.34%11 751
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.1.44%8 545
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.92%6 909
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group