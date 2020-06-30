UPS & Estafeta Make it Easier for Small Businesses in Mexico to go Global

ATLANTA, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) and Estafeta Mexicana, S.A. de C.V. today announced a commercial agreement between the two brands to provide Mexican businesses with international shipping services to help them reach more than 220 countries and territories around the world. The agreement will also make it possible for Mexican companies to reach their customers in the U.S. within one business day.

“Resilience is a key quality for nimble businesses looking for opportunities that will come as economies around the world stage their recoveries,” said Nando Cesarone, president for UPS International. “The future is about nimble networks and strategic partnerships. The timely collaboration leverages UPS’s smart global logistics network and Estafeta’s established presence in Mexico. As the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement comes into force to simplify trade for a refreshed North American trade block, we stand ready as growth partners to further streamline established supply chains – and open up new cross-border opportunities. We are making it easier for small and medium-sized businesses in Mexico to reach their targets in high-growth international markets.”

The collaboration includes more than 160 Estafeta service points, where businesses can easily link up with UPS’s worldwide network through a connection to UPS’s global air hub in Louisville, Kentucky. New or current exporters will be able to reach the U.S. market in one day while taking advantage of the benefits of the new USMCA (T-MEC) trade agreement, which reduces the time, cost and complexity involved in cross-border trade, especially for key industries such as aerospace, automotive, manufacturing and high-tech. The Estafeta locations include those in Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey and Queretaro, territories that in the last few years have been a launching point for Mexican exporters.

“The partnership we are building with UPS takes on greater relevance in a very complicated global economic environment. For Mexico, the viability of SMEs is critical. They are innovative, agile and job-generating. Now, more than ever, Mexican entrepreneurs need logistics support that adapts to their needs and capabilities. It is very important that during this time of strong e-commerce growth, they have access to specialized logistics solutions to expand their products to international markets competitively and to help them join the future of business.” said Ingo Babrikowski, managing director for Estafeta.

Customers are expected to gain:

Competitive, reliable time-in-transit : Direct connections increase speed to market, a competitive advantage for critical industries with production lines involving a high need for control such as the aerospace and automotive industries.

: Direct connections increase speed to market, a competitive advantage for critical industries with production lines involving a high need for control such as the aerospace and automotive industries. Benefits of the USMCA (T-MEC) agreement : The updated trade agreement will simplify how companies ship goods throughout North America, enabling easier entry into their neighbors’ markets and increased demand for cross border solutions.

: The updated trade agreement will simplify how companies ship goods throughout North America, enabling easier entry into their neighbors’ markets and increased demand for cross border solutions. Improved capabilities for e-commerce: For e-tailers, being able to offer fast, visible and reliable cross-border deliveries encourages return customers. This partnership allows entrepreneurs in Mexico to connect with their international customers and their vendors faster.

To find the nearest point of access to benefit from this new partnership, please visit: www.ups.com

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. UPS is committed to operating more sustainably – for customers, the environment and the communities we serve around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Fortune magazine’s Most Valuable Brand in Transportation; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at ups.com/longitudes. The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. Learn more about our sustainability efforts at ups.com/sustainability. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter.

About Estafeta

Estafeta, 100% a Mexican logistics company, socially responsible for eight consecutive years. Handles almost 43 million shipments a year, has 8,500 employees, 3,400 vehicles, two Boeing 737s, two Bombardier CRJ-100s, 13 air stations, more than 1,000 owned and franchised offices, 63 operation centers, three HUBs in San Luis Potosi, Veracruz and Mexico City, one bonded warehouse and 33 strategic warehouses.

