UPS Gives U.S. Exporters A Helping Hand With Saturday Pick-Up Of International Shipments

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is enabling its U.S. customers to sell their products globally with the same delivery speed as domestic shipments. Businesses that schedule a Saturday pick-up from the U.S. to 57 key international markets will have their shipments processed and shipped on Saturday and delivered as soon as Monday, one day faster than previous UPS time-in-transit. The destination countries are located across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, with more key markets to be added later this year.

“One day makes a big difference when it comes to your international customers deciding to place an order,” said Nando Cesarone, President, UPS International. “We’re seeing significant opportunities for U.S. businesses, especially small-and medium sized online retailers, to export their quality products to high-growth international markets. By connecting e-tailers to our smart global logistics network, UPS helps them meet their customers’ expectations and compete with local country e-tailers.”

The new Saturday export pick-up service will benefit U.S. businesses that want to ship exports six days per week or need a rush on weekend orders. It expands UPS’s existing portfolio of Saturday ground delivery and pick-up services for its U.S. customers, launched in 2017, which was one of the largest time-in-transit improvements in the company’s 110-year history.

Exporting can benefit companies not only by opening doors to new customers and partners, but also by providing additional revenue diversification. Companies that export to multiple countries are also nearly 8.5 percent less likely[1] to go out of business than companies that do not export.

Furthermore, the U.S. Small Business Administration reports that out of 30 million American companies, less than 1 percent presently export; even then, a 58 percent majority export to only one country. With 95 percent of consumers located outside the U.S., there is a vast untapped market that is ripe for new entrants.

UPS’s enhanced service also means a reduced chance of online shoppers abandoning shopping carts because a faster delivery enhances online competitiveness and builds the e-tailers’ brand internationally. E-tailers in the U.S. looking to go cross-border further benefit from fewer lost sales by choosing ship-from-store options and other UPS® fulfillment solutions.

When paired with the more than 28,000 UPS Access Point® locations worldwide, which include independently owned and operated businesses that offer online shoppers a convenient and safe place to pick up shipments, this service expansion significantly enhances U.S. exporters’ ability to get packages to their customers where and when they want them delivered.

Additionally, multiple industries with a global customer base ranging from automotive and high-tech to healthcare stand to benefit from this additional operating day. It enables them to add a sixth day to ship internationally providing an opportunity to turn inventory faster, utilize space more efficiently, and increase productivity.

