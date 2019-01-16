Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Parcel Service    UPS

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE (UPS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UPS Invests in Blockchain-Based E-Commerce Platform Inxeption

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 02:01pm EST

By Colin Kellaher

Blockchain-for-business platform developer Inxeption Corp. on Wednesday said it received an equity investment from United Parcel Service Strategic Enterprise Fund private-equity arm.

Inxeption, founded in 2017 by Oracle veterans Farzad Dibachi, Mark Moore and Terry Garnett, said it will use the proceeds to create new e-commerce solutions for B2B sellers and buyers.

The company said its blockchain-based e-commerce platform catalogs and digitizes product information and offers real-time analytics so customers can monitor online sales and receive real-time order status.

Inxeption said it plans to work with UPS to develop and bring new solutions to market. The size of the UPS investment and Inxeption's valuation weren't disclosed.

UPS's Strategic Enterprise Fund, established in 1997, has previously invested in such companies as online working capital provider Kabbage Inc. and RFID products maker Impinj.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IMPINJ INC 0.50% 16.12 Delayed Quote.10.24%
ORACLE CORPORATION -0.52% 48.15 Delayed Quote.6.71%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE -0.02% 97.54 Delayed Quote.0.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
02:01pUPS Invests in Blockchain-Based E-Commerce Platform Inxeption
DJ
12:31pThe UPS Store Ranks in Top Five of Entrepreneur Franchise 500 for Third Year
GL
10:57aUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Damages Claim to Resume After Favorable EU Court Dec..
DJ
09:59aUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Names Philippe Gilbert President of Supply Chain Sol..
DJ
09:01aUPS Appoints Philippe Gilbert President, Supply Chain Solutions
GL
08:22aFEDEX : EU court paves way for $2 billion UPS claim as annuls TNT bid veto
RE
08:18aFEDEX : EU court paves way for $2 billion UPS claim as annuls TNT bid veto
RE
01/14Suspect shot by police dies after standoff at New Jersey UPS facility
AQ
01/14UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : Hostage standoff in US ends with captives freed unharmed
AQ
01/14Police respond to active shooter at UPS facility in US state New Jersey
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 72 052 M
EBIT 2018 7 368 M
Net income 2018 6 081 M
Debt 2018 18 676 M
Yield 2018 3,66%
P/E ratio 2018 14,20
P/E ratio 2019 12,73
EV / Sales 2018 1,44x
EV / Sales 2019 1,37x
Capitalization 85 184 M
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David P. Abney Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Jay Barber Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard N. Peretz Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Juan R. Perez Chief Information & Engineering Officer, Senior VP
Carol B. Tomé Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE0.03%85 184
FEDEX CORPORATION6.33%44 782
DEUTSCHE POST2.13%35 117
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON0.29%11 786
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.20%11 358
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%8 847
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.