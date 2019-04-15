UPS Latin America And The Caribbean Fact Sheet: Brazil
FOUNDED
August 28, 1907, in Seattle, Washington, U.S.
BACKGROUND
UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide
ESTABLISHED IN THE COUNTRY
1989
LOCAL HEADQUARTERS
São Paulo, SP, Brazil
AMERICAS HEADQUARTERS
Miami, Florida, U.S.
COUNTRY MANAGER
Nadir Moreno
POINTS OF ACCESS
52, including 21 UPS customer counters and 31 authorized shipping outlets
DELIVERY FLEET
More than 135 vehicles
NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES
More than 655 employees
AIRPORTS SERVED
Brasília, Belo Horizonte, Campinas (Viracopos), Curitiba, Manaus, Navegantes, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, São Luiz, São Paulo and Vitória
SEA PORTS SERVED
Belém, Imbituba, Itaguaí, Itajaí, Itapoá, Itaqui, Manaus, Navegantes, Paranaguá, Pecém, Rio Grande, Rio de Janeiro, São Francisco do Sul, Salvador, Santos, Suape, Vila do Conde and Vitória
BROKERAGE OPERATIONS
Belém, Belo Horizonte, Betim, Caixas Do Sul, Chuí, Curitiba, Foz Do Iguaçu, Guarulhos, Itajaí, Jaguarão, Manaus, Paranaguá, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande, Salvador, Santos, São Borja, São Francisco Do Sul, São Paulo, Uruguaiana, Viracopos and Vitoria
SMALL PACKAGE/DOCUMENTS/ EXPRESS PALLETIZED
Domestic: UPS Express® (available for letters and documents to codes in São Paulo), UPS Express Saver® (available to and from main business cities)
Value Added Services: UPS My Choice™, UPS Mobile™, UPS Returns®, UPS Returns® Manager, UPS Quantum View® Manage, UPS Quantum View Notify™, Flex® Global View, UPS Internet Shipping, UPS CampusShip®, UPS WorldShip®, UPS Import ControlSM, UPS Developer Kit (API), UPS Billing Data and Billing Analysis Tool, UPS Paperless™ Invoice, UPS World Ease®, UPS TradeAbility™, UPS Broker of ChoiceSM, UPS Capital™ Cargo Insurance and UPS carbon neutral
KEY SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICES
Logistics and distribution; transportation and freight (air, sea, ground, rail); freight forwarding to 195 countries; international trade management and customs brokerage, service parts logistics; technical repair and configuration; supply chain design and planning; returns management
