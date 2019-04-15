UPS Latin America And The Caribbean Fact Sheet: Colombia
FOUNDED
August 28, 1907, in Seattle, Washington, U.S.
BACKGROUND
UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide.
ESTABLISHED IN THE COUNTRY
UPS established its presence in Colombia in 1989. UPS currently provides services in Colombia through UPS Air Cargo, UPS Supply Chain Solutions and its authorized agent, Deprisa.
LOCAL HEADQUARTERS
Bogota
AMERICAS HEADQUARTERS
Miami, Florida, U.S.
COUNTRY MANAGER
Francisco Ricaurte
POINTS OF ACCESS
More than 400
NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES
More than 320
AIRPORTS SERVED
Bogotá, Medellin, Cali, Cartagena and Barranquilla
SEA PORTS SERVED
Cartagena, Buenaventura, Barranquilla and Santa Marta
BROKERAGE OPERATIONS
Barranquilla, Bogotá, Buenaventura, Cali, Cartagena, Medellin and Santa Marta
KEY SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICES
Logistics and distribution; transportation and freight (air, sea, ground, rail); freight forwarding to 195 countries; international trade management and customs brokerage, service parts logistics; technical repair and configuration; supply chain design and planning; returns management
