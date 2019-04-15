Log in
UPS Latin America And The Caribbean Fact Sheet: Colombia

04/15/2019 | 04:08pm EDT
UPS Latin America And The Caribbean Fact Sheet: Colombia

Download PDF

UPS Latin America And The Caribbean Fact Sheet: Colombia

FOUNDED

August 28, 1907, in Seattle, Washington, U.S.

 

 

BACKGROUND

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide.

 

 

ESTABLISHED IN THE COUNTRY

UPS established its presence in Colombia in 1989. UPS currently provides services in Colombia through UPS Air Cargo, UPS Supply Chain Solutions and its authorized agent, Deprisa.

 

 

LOCAL HEADQUARTERS

Bogota

 

 

AMERICAS HEADQUARTERS

Miami, Florida, U.S.

 

 

COUNTRY MANAGER

Francisco Ricaurte

 

 

POINTS OF ACCESS

More than 400

 

 

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES

More than 320

 

 

AIRPORTS SERVED

Bogotá, Medellin, Cali, Cartagena and Barranquilla

 

 

SEA PORTS SERVED

Cartagena, Buenaventura, Barranquilla and Santa Marta

 

 

BROKERAGE OPERATIONS

Barranquilla, Bogotá, Buenaventura, Cali, Cartagena, Medellin and Santa Marta

 

 

KEY SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICES

Logistics and distribution; transportation and freight (air, sea, ground, rail); freight forwarding to 195 countries; international trade management and customs brokerage, service parts logistics; technical repair and configuration; supply chain design and planning; returns management

 

SMALL PACKAGE/DOCUMENTS/ EXPRESS PALLETIZED

International: UPS Worldwide Express Plus®, UPS Worldwide Express®, UPS Worldwide Express Freight™, UPS Worldwide Express Saver® and UPS Worldwide Expedited®

Value added services: UPS My Choice™, UPS Mobile™, UPS Returns®, UPS Quantum View® Manage, UPS Quantum View Notify™, Flex® Global View, UPS Internet Shipping, UPS CampusShip®, UPS WorldShip®, UPS Import ControlSM, UPS Developer Kit (API), UPS Billing Data and Billing Analysis Tool, UPS Paperless™ Invoice, UPS World Ease®, UPS TradeAbility™ and UPS Broker of ChoiceSM

 

 

WORLD WIDE WEB ADDRESS

www.ups.com/co 

For more information about this factsheet, contact:

Alida Velez

+13058698191

avelez@ups.com

Disclaimer

UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 20:07:01 UTC
