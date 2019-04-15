UPS Latin America And The Caribbean Fact Sheet: Costa Rica
FOUNDED
August 28, 1907, in Seattle, Washington, U.S.
BACKGROUND
UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide
ESTABLISHED IN THE COUNTRY
1990
LOCAL HEADQUARTERS
Alajuela
AMERICAS HEADQUARTERS
Miami, Florida, U.S.
COUNTRY MANAGER
Grisselle Hidalgo
POINTS OF ACCESS
29, including three UPS Express Centers, one UPS customer counter and 25 authorized shipping outlets
DELIVERY FLEET
More than 25 vehicles
NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES
More than 270
AIRPORTS SERVED
Juan Santamaria Internacional and San Jose
SEA PORTS SERVED
Puerto Caldera and Puerto Limon
BROKERAGE OPERATIONS
Alajuela, Heredia, Liberia, Limon and Santa Maria
KEY SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICES
Logistics and distribution; transportation and freight (air, sea, ground, rail); freight forwarding to 195 countries; international trade management and customs brokerage, service parts logistics; technical repair and configuration; supply chain design and planning; returns management
SPECIALIZED SERVICES
Service parts logistics; technical repair and configuration; supply chain design and planning; returns management
