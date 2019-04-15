UPS Latin America And The Caribbean Fact Sheet: Dominican Republic
FOUNDED
August 28, 1907, in Seattle, Washington, U.S.
BACKGROUND
UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide.
ESTABLISHED IN THE COUNTRY
1989
LOCAL HEADQUARTERS
Santo Domingo
AMERICAS HEADQUARTERS
Miami, Florida, U.S.
COUNTRY MANAGER
Jose Burdie
POINTS OF ACCESS
157, including three UPS customer counters and 154 authorized shipping outlets
DELIVERY FLEET
More than 20 vehicles
NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES
More than 115
AIRPORTS SERVED
Puerto Plata, Punta Cana, Santiago and Santo Domingo
SEA PORTS SERVED
Caucedo, Haina, Puerto Plata, Rio Haina Occidental, Río Haina Oriental and Santo Domingo
BROKERAGE OPERATIONS
Santo Domingo and Santiago
KEY SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICES
Logistics and distribution; transportation and freight (air, sea, ground, rail); freight forwarding to 195 countries; international trade management and customs brokerage, service parts logistics; technical repair and configuration; supply chain design and planning; returns management
