UPS Latin America And The Caribbean Fact Sheet: El Salvador
FOUNDED
August 28, 1907, in Seattle, Washington, U.S.
BACKGROUND
UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide
ESTABLISHED IN THE COUNTRY
UPS established its presence in El Salvador in 1991. UPS currently provides services in El Salvador through UPS Air Cargo, UPS Supply Chain Solutions and its authorized agent Courier Internacional, S.A.
LOCAL HEADQUARTERS
San Salvador
AMERICAS HEADQUARTERS
Miami, Florida, U.S.
COUNTRY MANAGER
Grisselle Hidalgo
POINTS OF ACCESS
More than five
DELIVERY FLEET
More than five vehicles
NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES
More than 60 employees, contractors and service providers
AIRPORTS SERVED
El Salvador International Airport
SEA PORTS SERVED
Acajutla, Barrios and Santo Tomas de Castilla (Guatemala)
BROKERAGE OPERATIONS
Acajutla (ocean), Aeropuerto Internacional El Salvador Comalapa (air), borders with Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua (ground) and San Salvador
