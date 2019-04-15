UPS Latin America and the Caribbean Fact Sheet: Chile
FOUNDED
August 28, 1907, in Seattle, Washington, U.S.
BACKGROUND
UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide.
ESTABLISHED IN THE COUNTRY
UPS established its presence in Chile in 1991. UPS currently provides services in Chile through UPS Air Cargo, UPS Supply Chain Solutions and its authorized subcontractor, Chilexpress.
LOCAL HEADQUARTERS
Santiago
AMERICAS HEADQUARTERS
Miami, Florida, U.S.
COUNTRY MANAGER
Fernando Pantaleon
POINTS OF ACCESS
More than 115
DELIVERY FLEET
More than 750 vehicles
NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES
More than 2,900 employees, sub-contractors and service providers
AIRPORTS SERVED
Santiago
SEA PORTS SERVED
San Antonio, Valparaíso, Arica, Iquique, Antofagasta, San Vicente and Talcahuano.
BROKERAGE OPERATIONS
Santiago
KEY SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICES
Logistics and distribution; transportation and freight (air, sea, ground, rail); freight forwarding to 195 countries; international trade management and customs brokerage, service parts logistics; technical repair and configuration; supply chain design and planning; returns management
SMALL PACKAGE/DOCUMENTS/ EXPRESS PALLETIZED
National: UPS Express Saver® (available to and from main cities in Chile)
