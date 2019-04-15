UPS Latin America and the Caribbean Fact Sheet: Chile

FOUNDED August 28, 1907, in Seattle, Washington, U.S.

BACKGROUND UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide.

ESTABLISHED IN THE COUNTRY UPS established its presence in Chile in 1991. UPS currently provides services in Chile through UPS Air Cargo, UPS Supply Chain Solutions and its authorized subcontractor, Chilexpress.

LOCAL HEADQUARTERS Santiago

AMERICAS HEADQUARTERS Miami, Florida, U.S.

COUNTRY MANAGER

Fernando Pantaleon

POINTS OF ACCESS More than 115

DELIVERY FLEET More than 750 vehicles

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES More than 2,900 employees, sub-contractors and service providers

AIRPORTS SERVED Santiago

SEA PORTS SERVED San Antonio, Valparaíso, Arica, Iquique, Antofagasta, San Vicente and Talcahuano.

BROKERAGE OPERATIONS Santiago

KEY SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICES Logistics and distribution; transportation and freight (air, sea, ground, rail); freight forwarding to 195 countries; international trade management and customs brokerage, service parts logistics; technical repair and configuration; supply chain design and planning; returns management

SMALL PACKAGE/DOCUMENTS/ EXPRESS PALLETIZED National: UPS Express Saver® (available to and from main cities in Chile) International: UPS Worldwide Express Plus™, UPS Worldwide Express™, UPS Worldwide Express Saver™, UPS Worldwide Express Freight™ Midday, UPS Worldwide Express Freight™ and UPS Worldwide Expedited™ Value Added Services: UPS My Choice™, UPS Mobile™, UPS Returns®, UPS Returns® Manager, UPS Quantum View® Manage, UPS Quantum View Notify™, Flex® Global View, UPS Internet Shipping, UPS CampusShip®, UPS WorldShip®,UPS Import ControlSM, UPS Developer Kit (API), UPS Billing Data and Billing Analysis Tool, UPS Paperless™ Invoice, UPS World Ease®, UPS TradeAbility™ and UPS Broker of ChoiceSM