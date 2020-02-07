Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Parcel Service    UPS

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE

(UPS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/07 09:10:58 am
107 USD   +0.46%
09:01aUPS Strengthens Its Air Network In Mexico
GL
02/06Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus outbreak
RE
02/06TESLA'S STOCK BOOM : It's OK to Miss Out -- Streetwise Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UPS Strengthens Its Air Network In Mexico

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 09:01am EST

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • A new flight from Querétaro will enable greater capacity for express delivery into the United States and around the world
  • New air route will benefit leading industries in the region, such as aerospace, automotive and manufacturing

UPS (NYSE: UPS) has announced a new flight for export shipments out of Querétaro. With its inaugural ceremony taking place yesterday, this new route features an Airbus A300 aircraft, with 55 tons of cargo capacity. The investment in UPS’s smart global logistics network allows Mexican businesses more opportunity to take advantage of the USMCA to export their products to the United States and Canada.

“The new air route will help drive the growth and export opportunities for businesses of all sizes in the state of Querétaro," commented Michael Cuesta, UPS Mexico director of marketing. “As a national frontrunner in the automotive, aerospace and manufacturing sectors, this region of Mexico has experienced strong economic growth. And UPS, as a leader in global logistics, is investing here to further support the economic development and connect our customers to the rest of the world.”

The new flight will strengthen UPS’s operations, aligning them with the growth dynamics of the companies in the state of Querétaro and the rest of the Bajío region. Operating Monday to Friday evenings, the new flight extends pickup services by up to three and a half hours. This gives businesses more time to prepare their export packages as well as greater flexibility in the event of emergency shipments. 

Shipments from Querétaro will arrive at the UPS Worldport global air hub in Louisville, Kentucky, the centerpiece of the world’s largest logistics network, allowing shippers to connect with their customers in the United States and around the world in mere hours.

To help customers in the region get started, UPS is offering preferential rates in the state, with discounts of up to 50 percent when opening a new account, and a 20 percent discount* on domestic and export shipments at UPS Customer Centers located in Querétaro. 

*Terms and Conditions / 20% discount coupon

The 20% discount coupon applies to UPS rates and available zip codes, which can be found at ups.com. This discount coupon is only applicable for domestic and international shipping and freight from UPS Customer Centers in the state of Querétaro (UPS Bernardo Quintana and UPS El Prado).This coupon will only be valid when a digital or printed copy is presented from February 6 to April 30, 2020. It is not valid in conjunction with other promotions and/or discounts. Please consult the UPS privacy notice, as well as the terms and conditions of the company’s domestic and international shipping and freight services at ups.com and at UPS Customer Centers.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Forbes Most Valuable Brand in Transportation; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at ups.com/longitudes. The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter.




Alida Velez
305-869-8191
avelez@ups.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
09:01aUPS Strengthens Its Air Network In Mexico
GL
02/06Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus outbreak
RE
02/06TESLA'S STOCK BOOM : It's OK to Miss Out -- Streetwise Update
DJ
02/06TESLA'S STOCK BOOM : It's OK to Miss Out -- Streetwise
DJ
02/06Juul Raises $700 Million From Investors -- Update
DJ
02/06Twitter notches first $1 billion quarterly revenue, beating estimates; shares..
RE
02/06Twitter notches first $1 billion quarterly revenue, beating estimates; shares..
RE
02/06Insurers' Profits Rise as Claims Decline -- WSJ
DJ
02/05Allstate, Chubb Profits Rise on Disaster Claim Decline, Premium Growth -- Upd..
DJ
02/05NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES : KlaymanToskes Continues to Investigate on Behalf of UP..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77 608 M
EBIT 2020 8 276 M
Net income 2020 6 780 M
Debt 2020 19 700 M
Yield 2020 3,77%
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,43x
EV / Sales2021 1,37x
Capitalization 91 253 M
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 122,62  $
Last Close Price 106,51  $
Spread / Highest target 38,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David P. Abney Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer
Juan R. Perez Chief Information & Engineering Officer, Senior VP
Carol B. Tomé Independent Director
Michael J. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-9.01%92 530
DEUTSCHE POST AG-3.32%43 596
FEDEX CORPORATION-1.71%38 714
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-5.11%12 505
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%6 835
SINOTRANS LIMITED-1.13%3 785
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group