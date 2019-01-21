UPS To Release 4th Quarter Results On Thursday, January 31, 2019

Log in
01/21/2019 | 04:01pm EST

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) will announce its 2018 fourth-quarter results on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at approximately 7 a.m. Eastern Time.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, UPS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Abney and Chief Financial Officer Richard Peretz will lead an investor conference call. This call will be open to reporters and the public via a live Webcast.

To listen to the live Webcast, go to http://www.investors.ups.com and click on Earnings Webcast. The Webcast audio will remain accessible on the Investor Relations Website for a limited time following the call.

# # #

Kyle Peterson
404-828-4626
kylepeterson@ups.com

