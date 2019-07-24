Log in
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE

(UPS)
UPS Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since October 2008 -- Data Talk

07/24/2019 | 10:42am EDT

United Parcel Service Inc. Class B (UPS) is currently at $113.82, up $8.55 or 8.12%

-- Would be highest close since April 24, 2019, when it closed at $114.43

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 28, 2008, when it rose 9.36%

-- Earlier Wednesday, UPS reported a profit of $1.69 billion. Per-share earnings rose to $1.94 from $1.71 last year. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting $1.93 a share. The company backed its outlook for adjusted earnings per share for the year of $7.45 to $7.75

-- Currently up five consecutive days; up 11.34% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since April 1, 2019, when it rose for five straight trading days

-- Best five day stretch since the five days ending May 8, 2009, when it rose 11.54%

-- Up 10.22% month-to-date

-- Up 16.7% year-to-date

-- Up 26.62% from its 52 week closing low of $89.89 on Dec. 24, 2018

-- Traded as high as $114.28; highest intraday level since April 24, 2019, when it hit $114.98

-- Up 8.56% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Oct. 28, 2008, when it rose as much as 9.44%

-- Third best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:12:57 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.32% 27257.1 Delayed Quote.17.24%
NASDAQ 100 0.07% 7960.65291 Delayed Quote.23.77%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.09% 8260.493389 Delayed Quote.22.78%
S&P 500 0.01% 3005.92 Delayed Quote.19.07%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 8.48% 114.0908 Delayed Quote.7.94%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 74 612 M
EBIT 2019 8 190 M
Net income 2019 6 405 M
Debt 2019 18 713 M
Yield 2019 3,64%
P/E ratio 2019 14,3x
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,47x
EV / Sales2020 1,40x
Capitalization 90 612 M
Managers
NameTitle
David P. Abney Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Jay Barber Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard N. Peretz Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Juan R. Perez Chief Information & Engineering Officer, Senior VP
Carol B. Tomé Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE7.94%90 612
FEDEX CORPORATION5.10%45 321
DEUTSCHE POST AG26.39%41 551
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.9.66%12 972
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%8 992
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-25.36%8 042
