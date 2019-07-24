UPS Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since October 2008 -- Data Talk

United Parcel Service Inc. Class B (UPS) is currently at $113.82, up $8.55 or 8.12%
-- Would be highest close since April 24, 2019, when it closed at $114.43
-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 28, 2008, when it rose 9.36%
-- Earlier Wednesday, UPS reported a profit of $1.69 billion. Per-share earnings rose to $1.94 from $1.71 last year. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting $1.93 a share. The company backed its outlook for adjusted earnings per share for the year of $7.45 to $7.75
-- Currently up five consecutive days; up 11.34% over this period
-- Longest winning streak since April 1, 2019, when it rose for five straight trading days
-- Best five day stretch since the five days ending May 8, 2009, when it rose 11.54%
-- Up 10.22% month-to-date
-- Up 16.7% year-to-date
-- Up 26.62% from its 52 week closing low of $89.89 on Dec. 24, 2018
-- Traded as high as $114.28; highest intraday level since April 24, 2019, when it hit $114.98
-- Up 8.56% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Oct. 28, 2008, when it rose as much as 9.44%
-- Third best performer in the S&P 500 today
All data as of 10:12:57 AM
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet