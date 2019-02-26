UPS's Safest Drivers Log Enough Accident-Free Miles For 200 Round Trips To Mars

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



1,436 drivers inducted this year; Circle of Honor Now Includes 10,364

Michigan’s Tom Camp Continues His Record-Setting Ways With 56 Years Crash-Free

More than 700 drivers accident-free for 35 years or more

14 billion miles. Zero Accidents.

That’s enough miles to make about 200 round trips to Mars, or over nine round trips to Saturn. It’s enough to circle the earth at the equator over half a million times. And it’s the number of miles the drivers who make up UPS’s elite Circle of Honor have collectively driven during their careers, without so much as a fender bender.

UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced the induction of 1,436 men and women into this elite group of UPS drivers who have not had an avoidable accident for 25 years or more. With those new inductees, the Circle of Honor now includes 10,364 of UPS’s active brown-clad drivers.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 298,957 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – 68 million times. And they’ve done it while helping to deliver 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

"Congratulations on your remarkable achievement of 25 years – and in some cases many more years – of safe driving, which is helping to make our country’s roads safer for everyone,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

Along with drivers in every U.S. state, this year’s Circle of Honor includes new members from Mexico and Switzerland. In addition to those countries, the list of non-U.S. countries with active Circle of Honor drivers now includes: Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

UPS’s longest-tenured safe driver remains Livonia, Mich., package car driver Tom Camp , who has now driven well over half a century – a remarkable 56 years – and delivered more than 5 million packages without an accident. Camp was honored for being the company’s longest-tenured safe driver at a ceremony in 2017 on his milestone of 55 years at the time.

“This elite group of men and women possess a remarkable level of skill and ability, as well as a commitment to safe driving that is nothing short of amazing,” said Teri McClure, chief human resources officer and senior vice president, global human resources and labor. “Congratulations to all the new and current members of the Circle of Honor for their dedication to what matters most – their own safety and that of the general public.”

Of all Circle of Honor members, 727 have been accident-free for 35 or more years, with 128 of those having driven more than 40 years without an accident. 17 drivers have eclipsed the 45-year safe driving mark.

This year, 44 new inductees are women, bringing the total number of female drivers in the Circle of Honor to 236. Fifty-five women joined the ranks this year of drivers with 30 or more years of safe driving.

All new inductees and current members are issued uniform shirts and jackets with a distinctive Circle of Honor patch emblazoned with the milestone number of years of safe driving they’ve achieved. The patch is located on the driver’s left shoulder so it can be seen by other drivers.

UPS began recognizing its safe drivers in 1923. Founder Jim Casey honored the company’s first 5-year safe driver, Ray McCue, in 1928.

The company’s 125,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 4 billion miles per year and delivering 5.2 billion packages annually.

UPS invested more than $209 million in safety training programs in 2017. Before ever making a delivery, all UPS drivers are taught safe-driving methods through the company’s defensive driving platform. The training continues throughout their careers.

The company’s UPS Integrad ® training school for delivery drivers and Driver Trainer School (DTS) for tractor-trailer instructors boast some of the industry’s most rigorous safety training. Virtual reality technology is now being used at Integrad sites across the country to give students a chance to learn using the most up-to-date methods available.

In July 2018, UPS signed the Pledge to America’s workers and committed to offer training and career enhancement opportunities to over 50,000 union and non-union employees. Driver training at UPS Integrad is an example of the company’s training programs designed to help employees prepare for long-term careers with the company.

UPS extends its safe driving expertise to the communities it serves through UPS Road Code ® training , a teen safe driving program available in the United States and internationally. Taught by UPS volunteers, based on the company’s safe-driving methods, the program is available to teens between the ages of 13 and 18 and other novice drivers. To date, more than 58,000 new drivers have participated. The program has been extended to Canada, China, Germany, Mexico, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

UPS Road Code training is offered in the U.S. in conjunction with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and overseas in six countries with various youth development organizations. The UPS Foundation has contributed $22 million to the UPS Road Code program since its inception.

* Multimedia assets available here.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Forbes Most Valuable Brand in Transportation ; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com . The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter . To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter.

Dan McMackin dmcmackin@ups.com