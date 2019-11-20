Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Parcel Service    UPS

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE

(UPS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UPS to Use Sensors That Can Track Medical Packages at All Times

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 06:05pm EST

By Sara Castellanos

United Parcel Service Inc. early next year plans to launch a service for health-care customers that uses sensors and data analytics to track medical packages' exact location in near-real time.

The service, UPS Premier, will prioritize the handling of shipments such as personalized medicines, DNA and gene therapies, investigative drugs, laboratory specimens and implantable medical devices. The goal is to ensure that packages arrive at exactly the right time and place, despite factors such as bad weather.

"Having better visibility about where shipments are [means] when unexpected things happen, we'll be in a better position to react," said Juan Perez, the company's chief information and engineering officer.

UPS sees opportunity for growth in the area of so-called precision logistics, or the act of getting critical drugs and health-care devices to their destinations at the right time with a high level of consistency, Mr. Perez said.

Sensors on the packages will let UPS staff know where they are at any given time. Currently, UPS employees know where a high-priority package is at a few points throughout the delivery cycle based on visual cues that are placed on packages.

The new sensors interact with electronic readers in sorting and distribution operations, using technologies including Bluetooth, cellular and Wi-Fi. UPS employees can use that information to prioritize deliveries and change them as necessary, Mr. Perez said. For example, if there is a risk of a weather-related delay, the package can be quickly identified and rerouted to make sure it still gets to patients on time, he said.

The new service is the latest example of how technology is being used to improve the complex health-care supply chain, which often involves packages that are temperature-sensitive and can expire quickly. As many as 10 entities handle a drug before it gets to a patient, including manufacturers, pharmacies and wholesale distributors, experts say.

FedEx Corp. has a health-care focused logistics service called SenseAware that customers can use to monitor location of shipments, as well as precise temperature, light exposure and barometric pressure. The system gives customers updates in near-real-time.

Merck KGaA said last month that it plans to start testing a cloud-based software platform that can analyze in real time data points from various organizations within the drugmaker's supply chain. The goal is to use analytics and machine learning to predict and prevent drug shortages.

UPS's new service will depend in part on a tool that uses analytics and machine learning to gather and consolidate data from various applications within the company's logistics network to better predict package flow, volume and delivery status.

The need for precision logistics has increased because of a growing elderly population and trends toward personalized health, which focuses on predicting and preventing diseases.

UPS could eventually expand the more advanced level of package tracking beyond the health-care industry, Mr. Perez said. Eventually, customers might be able to reroute packages at any point during the delivery process if they decide they don't want a product or they want it delivered to another destination. "Supply chains of the future will require that level of flexibility," Mr. Perez said.

Write to Sara Castellanos at sara.castellanos@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DNA OYJ 0.19% 20.9 Delayed Quote.22.13%
FEDEX CORPORATION -2.09% 152.27 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
MERCK AND COMPANY 0.73% 85.27 Delayed Quote.10.78%
MERCK KGAA -0.37% 107.8 Delayed Quote.20.25%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 0.72% 122.29 Delayed Quote.32.09%
TELENOR 0.03% 167.5 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
THE PLACE HOLDINGS LIMITED 17.65% 0.02 End-of-day quote.-35.48%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE -1.27% 119.01 Delayed Quote.23.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
06:05pUPS to Use Sensors That Can Track Medical Packages at All Times
DJ
11:00aThe UPS Store Makes Holiday Prep Seamless With Packing, Shipping, Printing an..
GL
10:08aMediaset, Vivendi struggling to clinch deal to end legal war - sources
RE
11/19Airbnb lobbies local Japan governments to ease curbs for Olympics
RE
11/19Mark Ruffalo Brings His Politics to 'Dark Waters' The Ruffalo Rundown -- WSJ
DJ
11/18LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/15Telecom Italia to include own fibre assets in broadband network bid
RE
11/15UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/14Fed not focused on daily ups, downs of trade deal - Williams
RE
11/13Fed chief, Disney send Dow, S&P 500 to records
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 74 187 M
EBIT 2019 8 213 M
Net income 2019 6 433 M
Debt 2019 18 798 M
Yield 2019 3,22%
P/E ratio 2019 16,1x
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,65x
EV / Sales2020 1,58x
Capitalization 103 B
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 126,26  $
Last Close Price 119,01  $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David P. Abney Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Jay Barber Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer
Juan R. Perez Chief Information & Engineering Officer, Senior VP
Carol B. Tomé Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE23.59%103 402
DEUTSCHE POST AG44.02%47 142
FEDEX CORPORATION-2.34%40 577
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.11.44%12 922
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%8 059
SINOTRANS LIMITED-26.95%3 768
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group