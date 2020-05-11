United Parcel Service : 2020 Bank Of America Transportation and Industrials Conference Presentation 1.1 MB

Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Reconciliations
This presentation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission contain and refer to "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than those of current or historical fact, and all statements accompanied by terms such as "believe," "project," "expect," "estimate," "assume," "intend," "anticipate," "target," "plan," and variations thereof, and similar terms, are intended to be forward-looking statements. Forward-lookingstatements are made subject to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws pursuant to Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
From time to time, we also include forward-looking statements in other publicly disclosed materials. Such statements may relate to our intent, belief and current expectations about our strategic direction, prospects and future results, and give our current expectations or forecasts of future events; they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on anyforward-lookingstatements because such statements speak only as of the date when made.
Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience, present expectations or anticipated results. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations, financial condition, financial results and financial position, our customers and suppliers, and on the global economy; changes in general economic conditions, in the U.S. or internationally; significant competition on a local, regional, national and international basis; changes in our relationships with our significant customers; changes in the complex and stringent regulation in the U.S. and internationally (including tax laws and regulations); increased physical or data security requirements that may increase our costs of operations and reduce operating efficiencies; legal, regulatory or market responses to global climate change; results of negotiations and ratifications of labor contracts; strikes, work stoppages or slowdowns by our employees; the effects of changing prices of energy, including gasoline, diesel and jet
fuel, and interruptions in supplies of these commodities; changes in exchange rates or interest rates; uncertainty from the expected discontinuance of LIBOR and transition to any other interest rate benchmark; our ability to maintain the image of our brand; breaches in data security; disruptions to the Internet or our technology infrastructure; interruptions in or impacts on our business from natural or man-made event or disasters including terrorist attacks, epidemics and pandemics; our ability to accurately forecast our future capital investment needs; exposure to changing economic, political and social developments in international and emerging markets; changes in business strategy, government regulations, or economic or market conditions that may result in substantial impairment of our assets; increases in our expenses or funding obligations relating to employee health, retiree health and/or pension benefits; potential additional tax liabilities in the U.S. or internationally; the potential for various claims and litigation related to labor and employment, personal injury, property damage, business practices, environmental liability and other matters; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits from acquisitions, joint ventures or strategic alliances; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits from our transformation initiatives; cyclical and seasonal fluctuations in our operating results; our ability to manage insurance and claims expenses; and other risks discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 , our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and subsequently filed reports. You should consider the limitations on, and risks associated with, forward-looking statements and not unduly rely on the accuracy of information contained in such forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, changes in expectations, or the occurrence of unanticipated events after the date of those statements, except as required by law.
Information, including comparisons to prior periods, may reflect adjusted results. See the appendix for reconciliations of adjusted results and other non-GAAP financial measures.
Disciplined and balanced approach to capital allocation
For the quarter ended March 31, 2020:
$2.6B in cash from operations and $1.6B* of adjusted free cash flow.
Liquidity position:
•
•
•
$3.5B debt issuance in March more than satisfies 2020 debt obligations.
Taking a strict approach to working capital and cost controls.
Reducing use of cash in 2020 by nearly $1.8B.
Suspending buybacks.
Reducing CapEx.
* Non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix for reconciliation to GAAP financial measure.
Rewarding Shareowners with Generous Dividends
• On February 13, 2020, UPS increased
$4.00
$4.04
$3.84
its quarterly dividend by 5% to $1.01
per share.
• Stable or growing dividend for
nearly 50 years.
$3.64
$3.50
$3.32
$3.12
$3.00
$2.92
•
Since IPO, UPS's dividend has
more than quadrupled.
•
Strong dividend yield.
$2.50
$2.00
$2.68
$2.48
$1.50
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020*
* Estimated based on 1Q20 dividend declared per share.
April trends
International
Asia appears to be stabilizing; Europe is in transition.
Average daily volume is down ~8%.
U.S. Domestic
•
•
B2C continues to be ~70% of weekly volume.
Healthcare is growing.
Total average daily volume is up mid-single digit, led by Ground residential and SurePost.
B2B volume is down significantly.
Productivity and service levels remain high.
Rapidly changing U.S. market
•
•
Miles driven and delivery stops are elevated.
Delivery density declining.
U.S. 2020 Delivery Density Y/Y Change
January
February
March
Welcome to Carol Tomé
12th CEO of UPS.
Has served on the UPS Board for 17 years.
Brings a vast understanding of retail, e-commerce, strategy, and an extensive finance background to UPS.
The right person to guide UPS at this time in our history.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures
We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "adjusted" operating profit, operating margin, other income (expense), income before income taxes, income tax expense, net income and earnings per share. We periodically disclose free cash flow, free cash flow excluding discretionary pension contributions, and capital expenditures including principal repayments of capital lease obligations. Additionally, we supplement the reporting of revenue, revenue per piece and operating profit with non-GAAP measures that exclude the period-over-period impact of foreign currency exchange rate changes and hedging activities. The equivalent measures determined in accordance with GAAP are also referred to as "reported" or "unadjusted."
We consider quantitative and qualitative factors in assessing whether to adjust for the impact of items that may be significant or that could affect an understanding of our ongoing financial and business performance or trends. Examples of items for which we may make adjustments include but are not limited to: amounts related to mark-to-market gains or losses (non-cash); recognition of contingencies; gains or losses associated with mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and other structural changes; charges related to restructuring programs such as the implementation of our Transformation strategy; asset impairments (non-cash); amounts related to changes in tax regulations or positions; amounts related to changes in foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of any hedging activities; other pension and postretirement related items; and debt modifications.
We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide additional meaningful information to assist users of our financial statements in understanding our financial results and cash flows and assessing our ongoing performance, because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, our underlying operations and may provide a useful baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions. We also use certain of these measures for the determination of incentive compensation awards.
Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial information does not represent a comprehensive basis of accounting. Therefore, our non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Impact of Changes in Foreign Currency Exchange Rates and Hedging Activities
We believe currency-neutral revenue, revenue per piece and operating profit information allows users of our financial statements to understand growth trends in our products and results. We evaluate the performance of our International Package and Supply Chain and Freight segments on this currency-neutral basis.
Currency-neutral revenue, revenue per piece and operating profit are calculated by dividing current period reported U.S. dollar revenue, revenue per piece and operating profit by the current period average exchange rates to derive current period local currency revenue, revenue per piece and operating profit. The derived amounts are then multiplied by the average foreign exchange rates used to translate the comparable results for each month in the prior year period (including the period over period impact of foreign currency hedging activities). The difference between the current period reported U.S. dollar revenue, revenue per piece and operating profit and the derived current period U.S. dollar revenue, revenue per piece and operating profit is the period over period impact of currency fluctuations.
Costs Related to Restructuring Programs; Transformation Strategy Costs
Non-GAAP operating profit, operating margin, pre-tax income, net income and earnings per share exclude the impact of costs related to restructuring programs, including Transformation strategy costs. We believe this provides a useful comparison of year-to-year financial performance without considering the short-term impact of restructuring costs. We evaluate our performance on this adjusted basis.
Impact of Changes in Pension Discount Rates
Non-GAAP pension discount rate-neutral operating profit excludes the period over period impact of discount rate changes on pension service cost. We believe this allows users of our financial statements to understand growth trends in our products and results excluding the period over period movement in discount rates. Effective January 1, 2020, we began evaluating our segments using pension discount rate-neutral operating profit in addition to our current segment operating profit measure.
Pension discount rate-neutral operating profit is calculated by discounting the value of benefits attributable to employee service in the current period utilizing the prior year discount rate applicable to each of our company-sponsored defined benefit plans. The difference between this derived amount and the current period reported service cost is the period over period impact of pension discount rate movements on operating profit.
Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Capital Expenditures
We believe free cash flow, free cash flow excluding discretionary pension contributions and free cash flow plus principal repayments of capital lease obligations are important indicators of how much cash is generated by regular business operations and we use them as a measure of incremental cash available to invest in our business, meet our debt obligations and return cash to shareowners. Additionally, we believe that adjusting capital expenditures for principal repayments of capital lease obligations more appropriately reflects the overall cash that we have invested in capital assets. We calculate free cash flow as cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures, proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment, and plus or minus the net changes in finance receivables and other investing activities. Free cash flow excluding discretionary pension contributions adds back any discretionary pension contributions made during the period.
