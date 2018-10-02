Log in
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE (UPS)
United Parcel Service : Cache of 400 Guns Is Recovered After Theft From Memphis UPS Facility

10/02/2018 | 11:04pm CEST

By Byron Tau

A suspect has been arrested in one of the largest gun heists that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has ever investigated, the agency said, while a second suspect has been identified but remains at large in the Chicago area.

A cache of nearly 400 guns was recovered in Midlothian, Ill., a suburb of Chicago, shortly after the firearms were stolen from a United Parcel Service Inc. distribution facility in Memphis, Tenn, authorities said.

Taveyan Turnbo, 18, was arrested in connection with the alleged theft and appeared in U.S. District Court in Illinois on Tuesday afternoon. Roland Jackson, 24, remains at large, according to ATF, which is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on his whereabouts.

An attorney for Mr. Turnbo couldn't immediately be located.

The alleged theft occurred Sunday in the early morning hours. According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court, the two suspects are accused of stealing Ruger .22 caliber and .380 caliber firearms that were being shipped from the company's factory in North Carolina through UPS to Dallas, Texas.

Sometime between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m., officials say, the two men drove a U-Haul van onto the lot of UPS's Memphis distribution center and stole three pallets of weapons containing more than 360 firearms.

A spokesman for UPS said the company "was informed that the vehicle and merchandise have been recovered."

"UPS is cooperating with law enforcement and will not make further comments while their investigation is under way," the spokesman said. "We appreciate the support of the ATF along with all the other law-enforcement officials involved in the investigation."

Illinois police responded to a call Sunday afternoon about suspicious activity in a Midlothian parking lot, officials said, and when approached, the two suspects fled on foot. Mr. Turnbo was arrested several hours later.

K-9 units from the Cook County Sheriff's Department were called in as part of the search for Mr. Jackson, who remains at large as of Tuesday, according to officials.

Chicago has seen a surge of gun violence in recent years, with homicide totals higher than New York City, which has three times the population.

According to a report last year produced jointly by the Chicago police, the city government and the University of Chicago Crime Lab, most of the guns fueling the city's violence come from nearby states and are often unregistered and purchased illegally.

In 2016, police in Chicago recovered almost 7,000 illegal guns, six times the per capita rate in New York and 1.5 times that in Los Angeles.

Write to Byron Tau at byron.tau@wsj.com

SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%8 492
