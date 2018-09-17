United Parcel Service : Mexico Honors UPS’s Juan Perez With Distinguished Mexican Award

US 09/17/18

Atlanta, GA



UPS(NYSE:UPS) today announced that Juan Perez, UPS chief information and engineering officer, has received the Distinguished Mexican Award from the Mexican government for his personal and career achievements that have advanced his profession and community in the United States.

The award from Mexico's Secretariat of Foreign Relations honors people of Mexican nationality who live outside of Mexico and who have distinguished themselves for their leadership, outstanding professional career and other contributions. Perez, who received the award in Atlanta on Saturday, is among the 31 global recipients of its first Distinguished Mexican Award.

'I'm proud to receive a Distinguished Mexican award. It means a lot to me to support the Mexican community and to help ensure that others can enjoy the same opportunities that I have had,' Perez said. 'At UPS, we believe a diverse and inclusive workforce fuels the creativity and true innovation that a company like ours needs in order to thrive on a global scale.'

Perez was born and raised in Mexico, later moving to the United States. He began his UPS career as an intern and part-time package delivery driver and rose to his current role in 2017 after serving as chief information officer.

His leadership at UPS has generated greater operational efficiencies, customer service enhancements and environmental impact reductions. His career has included assignments in operations, industrial engineering, process management and technology.

Perez holds a bachelor's degree in industrial and systems engineering and a master's degree in computer and manufacturing engineering, both from the University of Southern California. He is a senior member of the Institute of Industrial Engineers and the American Society for Quality, and he serves as a program evaluator for the Accreditation Board of Engineering and Technology (ABET).

Perez is the executive advisor for the UPS Latino Business Resource Group, Crecer, which supports diversity and inclusion across the enterprise. The U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and LATINA Style each recognized Crecer as the top Employee Resource Group for 2017. Juan also is a trustee of the Southeast Region's Boys and Girls Club and an active member of his church and community.

