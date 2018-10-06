Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Parcel Service    UPS

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE (UPS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/05 10:00:49 pm
117.24 USD   -0.06%
06:28aUNITED PARCEL S : Teamsters Ratification Update
PU
03:08aUNITED PARCEL S : UPS Committed to Securing an Agreement
PU
02:58aUNITED PARCEL S : Teamsters Reject UPS Contract
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

United Parcel Service : Teamsters Ratification Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/06/2018 | 06:28am CEST

US 10/05/18

Atlanta

Approximately two hours after the ratification vote results were broadcast, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) posted a statement on their website asserting ratification of the Small Package National Master Agreement on a constitutional basis. They also made a request to reconvene discussions on matters contained in the National Small Package Master Agreement and the UPS Freight National Master Agreement. UPS has reviewed the Teamsters website statement and will meet with the Teamsters leadership in the near future to discuss next steps regarding the agreements. Business continues as usual at UPS.

As updates are available, they will be posted on the UPS Pressroom and the UPS Union Negotiations website.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter.

Disclaimer

UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2018 04:27:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
06:28aUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : Teamsters Ratification Update
PU
03:08aUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Committed to Securing an Agreement
PU
02:58aUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : Teamsters Reject UPS Contract
DJ
10/05UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Apparatus For No..
AQ
10/05UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : Teamsters Cast Votes on UPS Contract
DJ
10/05UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : Foreign-Trade Zone 29--Louisville, Kentucky; Application..
AQ
10/05UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : Interoperability With Shipping Carriers Enables Somnowar..
AQ
10/05UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : Corporate Names Go From Dollars to Donuts
AQ
10/04UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : Manchester Directors Get New GOP Member
AQ
10/04ELECTION 2018 : Hodge wants to 'take care of our people' as city commissioner
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/05Teamsters vote down new UPS labor contract 
10/05NICHOLAS WARD'S DIVIDEND GROWTH PORT : Third Quarter Update 
10/05Q3 Portfolio Review 
10/05September Dividend Income Report 
10/04Spotlight on wages in retail sector 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 72 004 M
EBIT 2018 7 603 M
Net income 2018 6 196 M
Debt 2018 18 505 M
Yield 2018 3,07%
P/E ratio 2018 16,48
P/E ratio 2019 14,79
EV / Sales 2018 1,66x
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
Capitalization 101 B
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 128 $
Spread / Average Target 9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David P. Abney Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Jay Barber Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard N. Peretz Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Juan R. Perez Chief Information & Engineering Officer, Senior VP
Carol B. Tomé Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-1.60%100 867
FEDEX CORPORATION-4.20%62 999
DEUTSCHE POST-24.18%42 866
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON12.78%12 720
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.49.42%12 346
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%8 561
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.