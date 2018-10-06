United Parcel Service : Teamsters Ratification Update

US 10/05/18

Atlanta



Approximately two hours after the ratification vote results were broadcast, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) posted a statement on their website asserting ratification of the Small Package National Master Agreement on a constitutional basis. They also made a request to reconvene discussions on matters contained in the National Small Package Master Agreement and the UPS Freight National Master Agreement. UPS has reviewed the Teamsters website statement and will meet with the Teamsters leadership in the near future to discuss next steps regarding the agreements. Business continues as usual at UPS.

As updates are available, they will be posted on the UPS Pressroom and the UPS Union Negotiations website.

