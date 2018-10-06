United Parcel Service : Teamsters Reject UPS Contract

By Paul Ziobro

Teamsters members voted down a new contract with United Parcel Service Inc., sending both sides back to the negotiating table ahead of the holiday season.

Preliminary voting results showed that 54.3% of votes cast opposed the five-year deal, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters disclosed Friday evening.

Union leaders said they would reopen talks with the company. "We will be going back to the company to talk to them about some additional changes, " said Denis Taylor, co-chair of the Teamsters negotiating committee.

The vote adds a layer of uncertainty to UPS operations as it heads into the critical peak period, when the amount of packages flowing through its network spikes.

