United Parcel Service : UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference Presentation

UPS is positioned to capitalize on global megatrends that offer high-quality revenue growth, incremental earnings growth and more opportunity to create shareowner value.

Taking actions to raise margins:

Part of that effort involves working with customers who are willing to compensate UPS for the value we offer.

Not all growth is equal… focused on the best revenue opportunities… whether B2C or B2B… targeting higher value shipments that offer greater margin opportunity… rather than low- value commodity shipments.

Growth in the right sectors: SMBs, healthcare, B2B /B2C e-commerce, manufacturing and expanding in high growth international markets.

e-commerce, manufacturing and expanding in high growth international markets. Introduced new solutions… like eFulfillment and Ware2Go… to attract high-quality revenue growth from SMB customers… and optimize customer and product mix to support margin improvement objectives.

Mid-cyclewith our Transformationinitiatives… our investments in technology and automated hubs are starting to pay off… providing enhanced productivity and more real-time flexibility.

Confident that we will achieve our goal of 30-35% efficiency improvement when compared to more traditional buildings.

Continue rewarding shareownerswith growth in dividends of about 5.5% … and anticipate….

share buybacks of around $1 billion for 2019.