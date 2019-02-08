United Parcel Service : UPS Air Cargo Union Workers Ratify New Contract

By Bowdeya Tweh



Aircraft mechanics and related employees at United Parcel Service Inc. ratified a new contract with the company, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said Friday. The contract can be amended in 2023, the Teamsters said.

The labor pact, which covers more than 1,400 workers, calls for a nearly 18% immediate pay raise. Over the life of the deal, employees' wages would be nearly 33% higher than current levels.

The UPS employees are part of Teamsters Local 2727.

