United Parcel Service : UPS Air Operations Facts

Headquarters Louisville, Ky.

President Brendan Canavan

Employees 17,579

UPS jet aircraft Own 251

Chartered aircraft 398



Feeder door positions

157 feeder unload doors / 249 feeder load doors



Daily flight segments Domestic - 1,138; International - 1,182; Total - 2,320

Airports served Domestic - 400; International - 415; Total - 815



Air Hubs

United States Louisville, Ky. (main U.S. Air Hub)

Philadelphia, Pa.

Dallas, Texas

Ontario, Calif

Rockford, Ill.

Europe Cologne/Bonn, Germany

Asia / Pacific Shenzhen

Hong Kong

Shanghai

Latin America / Caribbean Miami, Fla., USA

Canada Hamilton, Ontario

Main Air Hub Louisville, Kentucky

Size of Sort Hub Facility 5,200,000 square feet

Air Sort Capacity: 416,000 packages/documents per hour

Ramp Size: 300 acres with 125 aircraft parking positions

Average # Daily UPS Flights 318 in/out bound flights

Geographic Area Served: More than 220 countries and territories around the world

Freight facility: 654,000 square feet

East Coast Region Air Hub Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Size of Sort Hub Facility: 681,000 square feet

Air Sort Capacity: 95,000 packages/documents per hour

Ramp Size: 49.7 acres with 32 aircraft parking positions

Average # Daily UPS Flights: 41

Geographic Area Served: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont; Washington, D.C., portions of California, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia

Freight facility: 66,000 square feet

West Coast Region Air Hub Ontario, California

Size of Sort Hub Facility: 778,837 square feet

Air Sort Capacity: 67,000 packages/documents per hour

Ramp Size: 156 acres with 21 aircraft parking positions

Average # Daily UPS Flights: 52



Geographic Area Served: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Oregon, Nevada, New Mexico, Montana, Utah, Washington and Wyoming; portions of Kansas and Nebraska

Freight facility: 49,000 square feet

Southwest Region Air Hub Dallas, Texas

Size of Sort Hub Facility: 323,000 square feet

Air Sort Capacity: 46,000 packages/documents per hou

Ramp Size: 18 acres with 17 aircraft parking positions

Average # Daily UPS Flights: 32



Geographic Area Served: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, D.C.; portions of New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia

Freight facility: 49,000 square feet

Rockford Regional Air Hub Rockford, Illinois

Size of Sort Hub Facility: 586,000 square feet

Air Sort Capacity: 89,000 packages/documents per hour

Ramp Size: 50 acres with 40 aircraft parking positions

Average # Daily UPS Flights: 66 (arrivals and departures)



Geographic Area Served: Colorado, Connecticut, Rhode Island; portions of Arizona, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Texas, Washington and Washington

Freight facility: 65,000 square feet

Latin America / Caribbean Miami, Fla.

Size of Sort Hub Facility: 36,000 square feet

Air Sort Capacity: 6,500 packages/documents per hour

Ramp Size: 14.84 acres with 9 aircraft parking positions

Average # Daily UPS Flights: 34

Geographic Area Served: Southern U.S., Central and South America

Canada Hamilton, Ontario

Size of Sort Hub Facility: 31,382 sq ft.

Air Sort Capacity: 6,000 packages/documents per hour

Ramp Size: 4.9 acres

Average # Daily UPS Flights: 21

Geographic Area Served: Canada

Europe Cologne/Bonn, Germany

Size of Sort Hub Facility: 613,563 square feet

Air Sort Capacity: 190,000 packages/documents per hour

Ramp Size: 18.7 acres with 64 aircraft parking position

Average # Daily UPS Flights: 76

Geographic Area Served: More than 220 countries and territories around the world

Asia / Pacific Shenzhen, China

Size of Sort Hub Facility: 958,100 square feet

Air Sort Capacity: 18,000 packages/documents per hour

Average # Daily UPS Flights: 14

Geographic Area Served: Asia to Asia, Asia to world, world to Asia

Asia / Pacific Hong Kong

Size of Sort Hub Facility: 44,089 square feet

Air Sort Capacity: 4,800 packages/documents per hour

Average # Daily UPS Flights: 10

Geographic Area Served: Asia to Europe, Europe to Asia

Asia / Pacific Shanghai, China



Size of Sort Hub Facility: 1,000,000 square feet

Air Sort Capacity: 17,000 packages/documents per hour

Average # Daily UPS Flights: 8

