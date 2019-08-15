United Parcel Service : UPS Air Operations Facts

Domestic - 1,138; International - 1,182; Total - 2,320
Airports served
Domestic - 400; International - 415; Total - 815
Air Hubs
United States
Louisville, Ky. (main U.S. Air Hub)
Philadelphia, Pa.
Dallas, Texas
Ontario, Calif
Rockford, Ill.
Europe
Cologne/Bonn, Germany
Asia / Pacific
Shenzhen
Hong Kong
Shanghai
Latin America / Caribbean
Miami, Fla., USA
Canada
Hamilton, Ontario
Main Air Hub
Louisville, Kentucky
Size of Sort Hub Facility
5,200,000 square feet
Air Sort Capacity:
416,000 packages/documents per hour
Ramp Size:
300 acres with 125 aircraft parking positions
Average # Daily UPS Flights
318 in/out bound flights
Geographic Area Served:
More than 220 countries and territories around the world
Freight facility:
654,000 square feet
East Coast Region Air Hub
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Size of Sort Hub Facility:
681,000 square feet
Air Sort Capacity:
95,000 packages/documents per hour
Ramp Size:
49.7 acres with 32 aircraft parking positions
Average # Daily UPS Flights:
41
Geographic Area Served:
Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont; Washington, D.C., portions of California, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia
Freight facility:
66,000 square feet
West Coast Region Air Hub
Ontario, California
Size of Sort Hub Facility:
778,837 square feet
Air Sort Capacity:
67,000 packages/documents per hour
Ramp Size:
156 acres with 21 aircraft parking positions
Average # Daily UPS Flights:
52
Geographic Area Served:
Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Oregon, Nevada, New Mexico, Montana, Utah, Washington and Wyoming; portions of Kansas and Nebraska
Freight facility:
49,000 square feet
Southwest Region Air Hub
Dallas, Texas
Size of Sort Hub Facility:
323,000 square feet
Air Sort Capacity:
46,000 packages/documents per hou
Ramp Size:
18 acres with 17 aircraft parking positions
Average # Daily UPS Flights:
32
Geographic Area Served:
Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, D.C.; portions of New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia
Freight facility:
49,000 square feet
Rockford Regional Air Hub
Rockford, Illinois
Size of Sort Hub Facility:
586,000 square feet
Air Sort Capacity:
89,000 packages/documents per hour
Ramp Size:
50 acres with 40 aircraft parking positions
Average # Daily UPS Flights:
66 (arrivals and departures)
Geographic Area Served:
Colorado, Connecticut, Rhode Island; portions of Arizona, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Texas, Washington and Washington
Freight facility:
65,000 square feet
Latin America / Caribbean
Miami, Fla.
Size of Sort Hub Facility:
36,000 square feet
Air Sort Capacity:
6,500 packages/documents per hour
Ramp Size:
14.84 acres with 9 aircraft parking positions
Average # Daily UPS Flights:
34
Geographic Area Served:
Southern U.S., Central and South America
Canada
Hamilton, Ontario
Size of Sort Hub Facility:
31,382 sq ft.
Air Sort Capacity:
6,000 packages/documents per hour
Ramp Size:
4.9 acres
Average # Daily UPS Flights:
21
Geographic Area Served:
Canada
Europe
Cologne/Bonn, Germany
Size of Sort Hub Facility:
613,563 square feet
Air Sort Capacity:
190,000 packages/documents per hour
Ramp Size:
18.7 acres with 64 aircraft parking position
Average # Daily UPS Flights:
76
Geographic Area Served:
More than 220 countries and territories around the world
Asia / Pacific
Shenzhen, China
Size of Sort Hub Facility:
958,100 square feet
Air Sort Capacity:
18,000 packages/documents per hour
Average # Daily UPS Flights:
14
Geographic Area Served:
Asia to Asia, Asia to world, world to Asia
Asia / Pacific
Hong Kong
Size of Sort Hub Facility:
44,089 square feet
Air Sort Capacity:
4,800 packages/documents per hour
Average # Daily UPS Flights:
10
Geographic Area Served:
Asia to Europe, Europe to Asia
Asia / Pacific
Shanghai, China
Size of Sort Hub Facility:
1,000,000 square feet
Air Sort Capacity:
17,000 packages/documents per hour
Average # Daily UPS Flights:
8
Geographic Area Served:
China to world, world to China
