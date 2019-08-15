Log in
United Parcel Service : UPS Air Operations Facts

08/15/2019 | 06:37pm EDT
UPS Air Operations Facts
UPS Air Operations Facts

Headquarters Louisville, Ky.
President Brendan Canavan
Employees 17,579
UPS jet aircraft Own 251
Chartered aircraft 398
Feeder door positions
 		157 feeder unload doors / 249 feeder load doors
Daily flight segments Domestic - 1,138; International - 1,182; Total - 2,320
Airports served Domestic - 400; International - 415; Total - 815
Air Hubs
United States Louisville, Ky. (main U.S. Air Hub)
Philadelphia, Pa.
Dallas, Texas
Ontario, Calif
Rockford, Ill.
Europe Cologne/Bonn, Germany
Asia / Pacific Shenzhen
Hong Kong
Shanghai
Latin America / Caribbean Miami, Fla., USA
Canada Hamilton, Ontario
Main Air Hub Louisville, Kentucky
Size of Sort Hub Facility 5,200,000 square feet
Air Sort Capacity: 416,000 packages/documents per hour
Ramp Size: 300 acres with 125 aircraft parking positions
Average # Daily UPS Flights 318 in/out bound flights
Geographic Area Served: More than 220 countries and territories around the world
Freight facility: 654,000 square feet
East Coast Region Air Hub Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Size of Sort Hub Facility: 681,000 square feet
Air Sort Capacity: 95,000 packages/documents per hour
Ramp Size: 49.7 acres with 32 aircraft parking positions
Average # Daily UPS Flights: 41
Geographic Area Served: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont; Washington, D.C., portions of California, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia
Freight facility: 66,000 square feet
West Coast Region Air Hub Ontario, California
Size of Sort Hub Facility: 778,837 square feet
Air Sort Capacity: 67,000 packages/documents per hour
Ramp Size: 156 acres with 21 aircraft parking positions
Average # Daily UPS Flights: 52
Geographic Area Served: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Oregon, Nevada, New Mexico, Montana, Utah, Washington and Wyoming; portions of Kansas and Nebraska
Freight facility: 49,000 square feet
Southwest Region Air Hub Dallas, Texas
Size of Sort Hub Facility: 323,000 square feet
Air Sort Capacity: 46,000 packages/documents per hou
Ramp Size: 18 acres with 17 aircraft parking positions
Average # Daily UPS Flights: 32
Geographic Area Served: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, D.C.; portions of New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia
Freight facility: 49,000 square feet
Rockford Regional Air Hub Rockford, Illinois
Size of Sort Hub Facility: 586,000 square feet
Air Sort Capacity: 89,000 packages/documents per hour
Ramp Size: 50 acres with 40 aircraft parking positions
Average # Daily UPS Flights: 66 (arrivals and departures)
Geographic Area Served: Colorado, Connecticut, Rhode Island; portions of Arizona, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Texas, Washington and Washington
Freight facility: 65,000 square feet
Latin America / Caribbean Miami, Fla.
Size of Sort Hub Facility: 36,000 square feet
Air Sort Capacity: 6,500 packages/documents per hour
Ramp Size: 14.84 acres with 9 aircraft parking positions
Average # Daily UPS Flights: 34
Geographic Area Served: Southern U.S., Central and South America
Canada Hamilton, Ontario
Size of Sort Hub Facility: 31,382 sq ft.
Air Sort Capacity: 6,000 packages/documents per hour
Ramp Size: 4.9 acres
Average # Daily UPS Flights: 21
Geographic Area Served: Canada
Europe Cologne/Bonn, Germany
Size of Sort Hub Facility: 613,563 square feet
Air Sort Capacity: 190,000 packages/documents per hour
Ramp Size: 18.7 acres with 64 aircraft parking position
Average # Daily UPS Flights: 76
Geographic Area Served: More than 220 countries and territories around the world
Asia / Pacific Shenzhen, China
Size of Sort Hub Facility: 958,100 square feet
Air Sort Capacity: 18,000 packages/documents per hour
Average # Daily UPS Flights: 14
Geographic Area Served: Asia to Asia, Asia to world, world to Asia
Asia / Pacific Hong Kong
Size of Sort Hub Facility: 44,089 square feet
Air Sort Capacity: 4,800 packages/documents per hour
Average # Daily UPS Flights: 10
Geographic Area Served: Asia to Europe, Europe to Asia
Asia / Pacific Shanghai, China
Size of Sort Hub Facility: 1,000,000 square feet
Air Sort Capacity: 17,000 packages/documents per hour
Average # Daily UPS Flights: 8
Geographic Area Served: China to world, world to China

Disclaimer

UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 22:36:10 UTC
