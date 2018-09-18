Log in
United Parcel Service : UPS Applauds The Senate Vote On The Stop Act

09/18/2018 | 03:13am CEST

US 09/17/18

Washington, DC

Urges the Conference Committee to swiftly move the legislation to the President's desk for signature

UPS® (NYSE: UPS), a global logistics provider and leading advocate for global trade, customs and security, commends the Senate for passing the 'Synthetics Trafficking and Overdose Prevention Act of 2018' (STOP Act). UPS also applauds the leadership of Senators Rob Portman and Amy Klobuchar for reaching a bipartisan, bicameral agreement on this measure to help stop dangerous drugs from being shipped through our borders.

'The STOP Act is an important step in providing necessary tools to our law enforcement agencies so they can better screen and intercept dangerous inbound packages,' said David Abney, Chairman and CEO of UPS. 'While private shippers like UPS already provide advanced data on every single package they import into America, postal operators have no such obligation. This legislation will improve our homeland security by ensuring that every package coming into the U.S. from abroad will receive consistent and effective screening before crossing our borders.'

UPS has been a supporter of the STOP Act since it was introduced. The company urges the Senate and House Conference Committee to move quickly to send this bipartisan bill to the President for swift implementation into law to protect our borders and keep the country's citizens safe.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter.

Disclaimer

UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 01:12:08 UTC
