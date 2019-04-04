United Parcel Service : UPS® CONTRIBUTED OVER $1.6M TO CANADIAN COMMUNITIES IN 2018

CA 04/04/19

Mississauga, ON



More than $1.1 million in charitable donations to United Way in Canada

$412,360 in grants from The UPS Foundation®

$100,000 in community grants to more than 150 charitable organizations

114,421 volunteer hours from UPS employees families and friends

32 UPS Canada drivers inducted into Circle of Honour with 25 years or more of accident-free driving

1,000 trees planted across Canada to help offset emissions

459 young adults graduated from UPS driver safety training program

Wishes Delivered supported veterans through partnership with Wounded Warriors Canada

UPS (NYSE:UPS) Canada employees continued to demonstrate the importance of social responsibility in 2018, contributing time and money to the communities they serve. For the 17th consecutive year, UPS Canada was presented with the 'Thanks a Million' award, continuing a 30 year relationship with the United Way in Canada and raising more than $1.1 million (CAD) toward United Way initiatives. This accomplishment was a combination of employee engagement and sponsored events, like the charity plane pulls hosted across Canada, in Mississauga, Vancouver, Calgary and Hamilton.

Diversity, volunteerism, community safety and environmental sustainability are important values to UPS employees. This is why globally, UPS is on track to meet 20 million volunteer hours and plant 15 million trees by 2020 to help offset emissions and improve lives. Last year, 1,000 trees were planted across Canada and UPS employees spent 114,421 hours volunteering in their communities to support local initiatives such as Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) and Youth Without Shelter. During Global Volunteer Month alone, employees volunteered more than 26,000 hours of their time.

In 2018, The UPS Foundation awarded more than $412,000 in Canadian grants, including over $66,000 to the Yaldei Shashuim Developmental Center and $65,000 to the Darling Home for Kids. An additional $100,000 in community grants were awarded to over 150 charitable organizations.

'UPS employees continue to volunteer their time in the communities we serve, driving initiatives and making a positive impact,' says Dominic Porporino, president of UPS Canada. 'Our social contributions, paired with our optimized global logistics network and growing fleet of alternative vehicles, help us meet customer needs and strengthen our community, while reducing inefficiencies and their associated environmental impacts.'

The company's commitment to safe driving is a core value at UPS and a key area of focus for its drivers. Drivers are trained to master safety before and while they are on-road. In 2018, 32 drivers were inducted into UPS Canada's 'Circle of Honour', a program recognizing those who have not had an avoidable accident for 25 years or more. Today, 240 drivers are members. Globally, over 10,000 drivers have logged more than 22 billion kilometres of safe driving through their careers.

UPS Road Code® is a global sponsored teen safe driving program based on the company's safe-driving methods that is offered through various Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada locations. Its success is largely dependent on the UPS service providers that oversee the program and facilitate the hands-on training. Last year, 459 young adults graduated from the program, bringing the total to 2,196 graduates in Canada.

In 2018, UPS Canada continued an annual global initiative to spread goodwill and inspiration by delivering special wishes to individuals who are positively impacting their communities. In collaboration with Wounded Warriors Canada (WWC), a charity for military veterans, UPS Canada identified Sean, a veteran in their Service Dog Program, who had been paired with NSD (National Service Dog) Neville. As per Matthew Bradley's wish, a veteran and health and safety supervisor at UPS Canada, UPS delivered food and toys to Neville's new home and donated $5,000 to help fund training for the next WWC service dog.To watch the full story, visit https://bit.ly/2JK9wDQ.

For more information about UPS's philanthropic and volunteerism efforts, please visit www.UPS.com/Foundation.

