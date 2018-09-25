United Parcel Service : UPS Commends Congress On Reaching Bipartisan Agreement On A Long Term FAA Reauthorization

US 09/24/18

Agreement provides necessary aviation modernization

UPS® (NYSE: UPS), a global logistics provider and leading advocate for transportation infrastructure investment, applauds the bipartisan, bicameral efforts in Congress on aviation reauthorization, led in the Senate by Chairman John Thune (R-SD) and Ranking Member Bill Nelson (D-FL) and in the House by Chairman Bill Shuster (R-PA) and Ranking Member Peter DeFazio (D-OR). The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization Bill of 2018 will provide long-term stability and advance aviation safety.

'This legislation will deliver long-term funding for our aviation infrastructure that provides certainty and moves our aviation system towards modernization, limits unnecessary regulations, allows the system to accommodate expected growth, and improves safety and fuel efficiency,' said Jim Barber, Chief Operating Officer of UPS. 'We urge the House and the Senate to pass this bill and move it to the President's desk to be signed into law as soon as possible.'

UPS operates one of the world's largest, safest and most on-time airlines. UPS Airlines integrates small packages and heavy freight in its daily network of more than 500 aircraft and more than 2,200 flight segments that reach more than 770 destinations in over 220 countries and territories worldwide. At any given time, the economic value of the goods and services moving in the UPS supply chain equate to 6% of the U.S. GDP and 3% of global GDP. UPS plays an integral role in that supply chain and it is essential that the national aviation network operates efficiently and effectively to ensure American competitiveness.

