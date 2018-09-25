Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Parcel Service    UPS

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE (UPS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

United Parcel Service : UPS Commends Congress On Reaching Bipartisan Agreement On A Long Term FAA Reauthorization

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 02:24am CEST

US 09/24/18

Washington, DC

Agreement provides necessary aviation modernization

UPS® (NYSE: UPS), a global logistics provider and leading advocate for transportation infrastructure investment, applauds the bipartisan, bicameral efforts in Congress on aviation reauthorization, led in the Senate by Chairman John Thune (R-SD) and Ranking Member Bill Nelson (D-FL) and in the House by Chairman Bill Shuster (R-PA) and Ranking Member Peter DeFazio (D-OR). The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization Bill of 2018 will provide long-term stability and advance aviation safety.

'This legislation will deliver long-term funding for our aviation infrastructure that provides certainty and moves our aviation system towards modernization, limits unnecessary regulations, allows the system to accommodate expected growth, and improves safety and fuel efficiency,' said Jim Barber, Chief Operating Officer of UPS. 'We urge the House and the Senate to pass this bill and move it to the President's desk to be signed into law as soon as possible.'

UPS operates one of the world's largest, safest and most on-time airlines. UPS Airlines integrates small packages and heavy freight in its daily network of more than 500 aircraft and more than 2,200 flight segments that reach more than 770 destinations in over 220 countries and territories worldwide. At any given time, the economic value of the goods and services moving in the UPS supply chain equate to 6% of the U.S. GDP and 3% of global GDP. UPS plays an integral role in that supply chain and it is essential that the national aviation network operates efficiently and effectively to ensure American competitiveness.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter.

Disclaimer

UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 00:23:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
02:24aUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Commends Congress On Reaching Bipartisan Agreement O..
PU
09/19UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Offers Small Businesses In Europe More Flexibility W..
PU
09/19UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : The UPS Foundation To Award $2.6 Million In Environmenta..
PU
09/19The UPS Foundation To Award $2.6 Million In Environmental Grants
GL
09/19TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : FedEx and UPS Parcel Service
AC
09/18The UPS Store, Inc. Shares All Its OfferINGs in New National Campaign
GL
09/18UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Recognized As A Verge Vanguard Award Honoree
PU
09/18UPS Recognized As A Verge Vanguard Award Honoree
GL
09/18UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Named To Dow Jones Sustainability World Index For Si..
AQ
09/18UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Applauds The Senate Vote On The Stop Act
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/24Walmart Is Expensive But Well-Run - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/21/18) 
09/23UPS : Why I Am Avoiding This Underperformer 
09/18FEDEX : Once Again, Buying The Dip 
09/18FEDEX : Taking Another Look At $250 
09/17UPS to hire 100K for holiday blitz 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 72 026 M
EBIT 2018 7 608 M
Net income 2018 6 209 M
Debt 2018 18 402 M
Yield 2018 3,04%
P/E ratio 2018 16,62
P/E ratio 2019 14,91
EV / Sales 2018 1,67x
EV / Sales 2019 1,59x
Capitalization 102 B
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 128 $
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David P. Abney Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Jay Barber Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard N. Peretz Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Juan R. Perez Chief Information & Engineering Officer, Senior VP
Carol B. Tomé Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-1.53%101 942
FEDEX CORPORATION-0.89%65 173
DEUTSCHE POST-20.50%45 811
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON13.90%12 845
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.42.64%11 981
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%8 172
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.