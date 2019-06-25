Log in
United Parcel Service : UPS Commends The U.S. And UAE On Reaffirming Open Skies Agreement

0
06/25/2019 | 02:56pm EDT
Follow
Subscribe
UPS Commends The U.S. And UAE On Reaffirming Open Skies Agreement

US 06/25/19

Washington, DC

UPS® (NYSE: UPS), a global logistics provider and leading advocate for global trade, welcomes the outcome of the Sixth U.S.-UAE Economic Policy Dialogue, particularly the commitment of both parties to fully maintain all aspects of the Open Skies relationship.

'UPS strongly supports open skies agreements, which are integral to the success of our global aviation network,' said Laura Lane, President of UPS Global Public Affairs. 'The all-cargo industry uniquely depends on the traffic rights included in these pacts to provide worldwide service.'

In February 2018, UPS launched a daily non-stop flight from its Worldport® global air hub in Louisville, KY., to Dubai, UAE, improving time-in-transit from North and South America to key destinations in the Middle East by a full business day. The flight, operated with one of UPS's new 747-8F freighters, is part of the build out of UPS's smart global logistics network and supports the company in its role as official logistics provider for Expo 2020 Dubai.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America's Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Forbes Most Valuable Brand in Transportation; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com. The company's sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter.

Inquiries

For more information about this press release, contact:

Kara Ross

+12026751725

karaross@ups.com

Disclaimer

UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 18:55:03 UTC
