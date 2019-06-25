United Parcel Service : UPS Commends The U.S. And UAE On Reaffirming Open Skies Agreement

US 06/25/19

Washington, DC



UPS® (NYSE: UPS), a global logistics provider and leading advocate for global trade, welcomes the outcome of the Sixth U.S.-UAE Economic Policy Dialogue, particularly the commitment of both parties to fully maintain all aspects of the Open Skies relationship.

'UPS strongly supports open skies agreements, which are integral to the success of our global aviation network,' said Laura Lane, President of UPS Global Public Affairs. 'The all-cargo industry uniquely depends on the traffic rights included in these pacts to provide worldwide service.'

In February 2018, UPS launched a daily non-stop flight from its Worldport® global air hub in Louisville, KY., to Dubai, UAE, improving time-in-transit from North and South America to key destinations in the Middle East by a full business day. The flight, operated with one of UPS's new 747-8F freighters, is part of the build out of UPS's smart global logistics network and supports the company in its role as official logistics provider for Expo 2020 Dubai.

