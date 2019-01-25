United Parcel Service : UPS Commends Trade Ministers On Moving An Ambitious WTO e-Commerce Framework Forward

Log in
01/25/2019 | 04:44pm EST

US 01/25/19

Washington, DC

UPS® (NYSE: UPS), a global logistics provider and leading advocate for global trade, applauds the members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) who are advancing e-Commerce negotiations.

'As the world continues to move toward a more digitally-enabled global marketplace, we need to ensure that we are operating within a modern e-Commerce policy and regulatory framework that improves the ability of all businesses, large and small, to compete and grow,' said David Abney, Chairman and CEO of UPS.

'UPS urges all trade ministers joining in the launch of negotiations of an e-commerce framework to work together in a timely fashion in negotiating a high standard rules-based trading system that will provide for efficient customs clearance, enable fluid digital transactions, establish transparency and trust and facilitate cross-border movement of information.'

UPS has been a vocal supporter of trade. Logistics, freight and supply chain services, as provided by UPS, are key enablers of e-commerce growth. At any given time, our package cars, trailers, ocean containers, and planes are carrying approximately 3% of global GDP in more than 220 countries and territories around the world.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America's Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Fortune magazine's Most Valuable Brand in Transportation; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.comor pressroom.ups.comand its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com. The company's sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter . To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_Newson Twitter.

Disclaimer

UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 21:43:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 72 017 M
EBIT 2018 7 365 M
Net income 2018 6 077 M
Debt 2018 18 977 M
Yield 2018 3,63%
P/E ratio 2018 14,29
P/E ratio 2019 12,85
EV / Sales 2018 1,45x
EV / Sales 2019 1,38x
Capitalization 85 665 M
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 118 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David P. Abney Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Jay Barber Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard N. Peretz Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Juan R. Perez Chief Information & Engineering Officer, Senior VP
Carol B. Tomé Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE2.23%85 665
FEDEX CORPORATION7.66%45 448
DEUTSCHE POST7.90%36 117
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON0.54%11 841
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.27%11 032
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%8 701
