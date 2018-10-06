United Parcel Service : UPS Committed to Securing an Agreement

US 10/05/18

Atlanta



We are disappointed the Small Package and Freight tentative agreements were not ratified. The Teamsters' negotiating committee and UPS developed fair agreements that reward UPS employees for their contributions to the company's success, including improved wages, benefits and job creation. A contract extension is in place and UPS expects to operate on a business-as-usual basis. UPS will meet with Teamsters leadership in the near future to discuss next steps.

The rejected tentative agreements were already generous and employees would have received:

• Significant wage increases, building on already industry-leading compensation (no less than $12,000 additional for part-time employees and no less than $24,000 additional for full-time employees over the life of the agreement).

• Increased company contributions to health & welfare and pension funds ($15,600 additional for part-time employees and $31,200 additional for full-time employees over the life of the agreement).

• A reduced waiting period for healthcare benefits for part-time employees, from 12 months down to 9 months.

• The addition of 5,000 full-time jobs over the contract period.

After months of negotiations, we believe the agreements proposed to Teamster members represented a balance between the needs of both the Teamsters and UPS.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter.