United Parcel Service

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE (UPS)
My previous session
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/05 10:00:49 pm
117.24 USD   -0.06%
Summary 
News

United Parcel Service : UPS Committed to Securing an Agreement

10/06/2018 | 03:08am CEST

US 10/05/18

Atlanta

We are disappointed the Small Package and Freight tentative agreements were not ratified. The Teamsters' negotiating committee and UPS developed fair agreements that reward UPS employees for their contributions to the company's success, including improved wages, benefits and job creation. A contract extension is in place and UPS expects to operate on a business-as-usual basis. UPS will meet with Teamsters leadership in the near future to discuss next steps.

The rejected tentative agreements were already generous and employees would have received:

• Significant wage increases, building on already industry-leading compensation (no less than $12,000 additional for part-time employees and no less than $24,000 additional for full-time employees over the life of the agreement).

• Increased company contributions to health & welfare and pension funds ($15,600 additional for part-time employees and $31,200 additional for full-time employees over the life of the agreement).

• A reduced waiting period for healthcare benefits for part-time employees, from 12 months down to 9 months.

• The addition of 5,000 full-time jobs over the contract period.

After months of negotiations, we believe the agreements proposed to Teamster members represented a balance between the needs of both the Teamsters and UPS.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter.

Disclaimer

UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2018 01:07:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 72 004 M
EBIT 2018 7 603 M
Net income 2018 6 196 M
Debt 2018 18 505 M
Yield 2018 3,07%
P/E ratio 2018 16,49
P/E ratio 2019 14,80
EV / Sales 2018 1,66x
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
Capitalization 101 B
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 128 $
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David P. Abney Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Jay Barber Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard N. Peretz Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Juan R. Perez Chief Information & Engineering Officer, Senior VP
Carol B. Tomé Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-1.60%100 927
FEDEX CORPORATION-3.45%62 999
DEUTSCHE POST-24.18%42 866
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON13.05%12 720
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.49.42%12 346
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%8 561
