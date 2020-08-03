United Parcel Service : UPS Divulga Resultados Do Segundo Trimestre De 2020

PT 07/30/20

Volume médio diário consolidado registou um crescimento recorde

de 20,9%

EPS diluído do 2º trimestre foi de 2,03 de dólares , uma subida de 4,6%;

EPS diluído ajustado* cresceu 8,7%, para 2,13 dólares

Cash de operações acumulado no ano de 5,9 mil milhões de dólares;

Free Cash Flow ajustado de 3,9 mil milhões de dólares.

LISBOA, 31 de julho de 2020 - A UPS (NYSE:UPS) anunciou que a receita consolidada do segundo trimestre de 2020 aumentou para 20,5 mil milhões de US dólares, um crescimento de 13,4% em relação ao segundo trimestre de 2019. O resultado líquido situou-se nos 1,8 mil milhões de dólares no trimestre; em termos ajustados, atingiu os 1,9 mil milhões de dólares, ou seja, 8,8% acima do registado em igual período de 2019. O lucro operacional chegou aos 2,2 mil milhões de dólares; 2,3 mil milhões em termos ajustados, representando um aumento de 7,4% em relação ao segundo trimestre do ano passado.

O ganho por ação diluído situou-se nos 2,03 dólares, ao passo que em termos ajustados foi de 2,13 dólares, um aumento de 8,7% em relação ao mesmo período do ano passado. Os resultados GAAP incluíram um encargo de transformação antes de impostos de 112 milhões de dólares, equivalente a 0,10 dólares por ação. No período equivalente do ano passado, os resultados GAAP tinham incluído um encargo antes de impostos com custos de transformação de 21 milhões dólares, equivalente a 0,02 dólares por ação.

'Os nossos resultados excederam as expectativas, impulsionados em parte pelas mudanças na procura por causa da pandemia, tais como o aumento no volume residencial, as remessas de assistência médica relacionadas com a COVID-19 e a forte procura de saída registada na Ásia', afirmou Carol Tomé, CEO da UPS. 'As equipas da UPS estão a manter o mundo em movimento durante este período de necessidade, e quero agradecer a todos pelo seu trabalho árduo e esforços extraordinários realizados para dar suporte aos nossos clientes, às nossas comunidades e uns aos outros.'

Segmento doméstico dos EUA

2T 2020 Ajustado 2T 2020 2T 2019 Ajustado 2T 2019 Receitas $13,074 M $11,150 M Lucro operacional $1,182 M $ 1,215 M $1,208 M $1,226 M

O volume médio diário aumentou 22,8%, atingindo 21,1 milhões de pacotes/dia.

A procura por entregas residenciais aumentou no trimestre, impulsionando em 65,2% o crescimento das remessas B2C.

A margem operacional foi de 9,0%; em termos ajustados foi de 9,3%.

Segmento Internacional

2T 2020 Ajustado 2T 2020 2T 2019 Ajustado 2T 2019 Receitas $3,705 M $3,505 M Lucro operacional $771 M $ 842 M $663 M $665 M

O volume médio diário cresceu 9,8%, impulsionado pela forte procura de saída na Ásia e pelo aumento do comércio eletrónico transfronteiriço na Europa.

A margem operacional foi de 20,8%; ajustada, situou-se nos 22,7%.

* Os valores 'ajustados' apresentados constituem medidas financeiras não-GAAP. Consulte o apêndice deste comunicado para esclarecimentos sobre medidas financeiras não-GAAP, incluindo uma reconciliação com a medida GAAP mais intimamente correlacionada.

Segmento da cadeia de fornecimento e fretagem

2T 2020 Ajustado 2T 2020 2T 2019 Ajustado 2T 2019 Receitas $3,680 M $3,393 M Lucro operacional $259 M $ 267 M $272 M $273 M

A receita aumentou 8,5%, graças à forte procura por serviços de transporte aéreo fora da Ásia, compensando parcialmente a quebra de procura registada, no início do trimestre, na corretagem LTL e truckload.

A margem operacional chegou aos 7,0%; ajustada, situou-se nos 7,3%.

Outlook

A UPS não está a fazer previsões sobre receitas e lucro diluído por ação devido à incerteza sobre o timing e o ritmo da recuperação económica. A empresa não consegue prever a extensão do impacto nos negócios, ou a duração, da pandemia de coronavírus, ou estimar razoavelmente o seu desempenho operacional nos futuros trimestres.

'Tirando partido da escala e flexibilidade da nossa rede global integrada, conseguimos ultrapassar com sucesso os desafios operacionais que surgiram ao longo do trimestre em causa. A partir de agora, estamos focados em melhorar a eficiência e qualidade da receita, para potenciar as margens operacionais nos EUA a longo prazo', referiu Brian Newman, Chief Financial Officer da UPS. 'A nossa liquidez e posição em termos de cash mantêm-se fortes, permitindo-nos investir na habilitação de recursos neste período de disrupção sem precedentes'.

Sobre a UPS

A UPS (NYSE: UPS) é uma empresa líder global em logística, oferecendo uma ampla gama de soluções, incluindo o transporte de pacotes e cargas; facilitando o comércio internacional e implementando tecnologias avançadas que potenciam a gestão mais eficiente do mundo dos negócios. Sediada em Atlanta, a UPS serve mais de 220 países e territórios em todo o mundo. A UPS foi distinguida, pela revista Newsweek, com o prémio America's Best Customer Service para Serviços de Envio e Entrega; foi também premiada pela Forbes como Most Valuable Brand in Transportation; e está presente no ranking JUST 100 sobre responsabilidade social, assim como no Dow Jones Sustainability World Index e no Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, entre outras menções e prémios de prestígio. A empresa pode ser encontrada na Web, em ups.com ou pressroom.ups.com, e o seu blog corporativo pode ser consultado em longitudes.ups.com. A newsletter da empresa sobre sustentabilidade - UPS Horizons - está disponível em sustainability.ups.com. Para receber diretamente informações da UPS, siga @UPS_News no Twitter. Para enviar encomendas através da UPS, visite ups.com/ship.

