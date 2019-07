RU 07/10/19

Network enhancements offer customers in nearly 2,300 postal codes more flexibility for international shipments over 70 kg

UPS (NYSE:UPS) announced today a major expansion of UPS Worldwide Express Freight™ and UPS Worldwide Express Freight™ Midday in Russia. Customers located in nearly 2,300 postal codes in the Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Nizhniy Novogorod metropolitan areas will now benefit from enhanced access to UPS's smart global logistics network for urgent heavy shipments.

'Our customers come in all shapes and sizes, and so do their shipments. Businesses that export tend to be more profitable, and this enhancement will offer companies of all sizes more options to reach their customers where ever they are,' said Pavel Adamovsky, country manager, UPS Russia and Belarus. 'UPS's smart global logistics network moves 3% of the world's GDP every day, and this latest enhancement in Russia is part of the company's commitment to providing our customers with the tools they need to grow.'

UPS Worldwide Express Freight® offers international delivery of palletized shipments weighing more than 70kg within 1-3 business days, depending on destination, to approximately 50 countries. For more urgent shipments, UPS Worldwide Express Freight® Midday offers delivery by 12pm or 2pm to selected areas in more than 30 countries and territories. For maximum convenience, collection, delivery and routine customs clearance are included, and a money back guarantee gives businesses peace of mind that their deliveries will arrive on time.

The recent enhancements to UPS's service are part of the company's $2 billion investment in its European network and infrastructure through 2019. Recent investments as part of this program the opening of three super hubs in London, Paris, and Eindhoven, the Netherlands, as well as a new operational facility at Vnukovo Airport that opened in 2015. As a result of these and other investments, UPS was also able to enhance service across Russia, including expansion of deliveries to all postal codes in the Russian Federation, enhanced express services in major metropolitan areas, and reduced time in transit for shipments in Siberia.

