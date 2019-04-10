United Parcel Service : UPS Expands Its Facility In Rotterdam

NL 04/10/19

€5.9 million facility expansion in Rotterdam to serve increasing customer needs in key European port city and growing urban economy of the Netherlands

UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced the expansion of its facility in the city of Rotterdam, the Netherlands, adding 25 jobs. Customers of all sizes who export from the Rotterdam area will now be served out of an expanded sorting and delivery facility, which upgraded its package processing capacity by more than 30% compared to the previous setup in Rotterdam. The upgraded 5,900 square meter facility at Fortunaweg road in the Schiedam area of the city is located right in the middle of Europe's largest port, which is responsible for €45 billion in annual added value through imports and exports, or 6.2% of the gross domestic product of the Netherlands.

'Trading with North America and Asia is becoming a new normal for small businesses in The Netherlands, and they often start with sending packages before they ship ocean containers,' said Ufku Akaltan, country manager, UPS Benelux. 'We are seeing a growing demand for our services from customers in and around the port of Rotterdam, particularly in the healthcare and retail e-commerce segments.'

UPS's €5.9 million facility expansion in Rotterdam is part of a multi-year, $2 billion investment program through 2019 to grow UPS's logistics network in Europe, which helps connect businesses and economies through cross-border trade. At the end of 2017, UPS announced a new €130 million package sorting and delivery facility in Eindhoven, the largest investment of its kind in UPS's more than 30-year history in the Netherlands, and in 2018 the company opened a new €12 million package sorting and delivery center in Utrecht.

UPS, which has been offering its service in the Netherlands since 1985, currently employs 2,600 people and operates 19 facilities across the country. In addition to its small package centers, UPS also has contract logistics facilities, including 66,000 square meters of dedicated healthcare space in warehouses in Venlo and Roermond, offering customers services such as temperature control, a formalized quality management system and a compliance program.

