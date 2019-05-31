United Parcel Service : UPS Labor Contract Update

This presentation will address the main features of the 2018 UPS small package National Master agreement as well as the UPS Freight contract and explain some of the business implications.
Some of the comments we make in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" that address our expectations for the future performance or results of operations of the company.
These anticipated results are subject to risks and uncertainties which are described in detail in our 2018 Form 10-K. This report is available on the UPS investor relations web site or from the Securities and Exchange Commission.
This presentation will provide an overview of the highlights and provisions of the small package contract and the impact to UPS wages and benefits.
It will also recap the UPS Freight agreement.
The agreements met all the major objectives set at the beginning of negotiations. Our goals included addressing the challenges we face in healthcare and compensating our employees fairly while improving our flexibilities to allow UPS to remain competitive.
The small package contract allows for modest improvements in wages and benefits and provides additional flexibility for our company to adapt to a changing marketplace.
Wage rate increases will average 2.3%. Total wage and benefit cost per hour will increase on average approximately 2.5% over the life of the contract.
A major improvement to the contract will allow UPS to create a new classification of drivers to supplement our current driver workforce and provide a lower cost option for growth.
We made significant improvements to the wage and benefit package we offer to new part-time employees, to help the company attract and retain a high-quality workforce.
Overall, we are confident this agreement helps UPS to control wage and benefit costs while growing the business. It's a good deal for our customers, our employees and our shareowners.
Hourly wages will grow at an average annual growth rate of 2.3% during the agreement which compares favorably to the last contract.
Also, it's worth highlighting that the increases for the first 4 years of the new contract are less than the last several years of the previous contract.
While rewarding our current employees through general wage increases we also took steps to mitigate cost inflation.
