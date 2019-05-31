United Parcel Service : UPS Labor Contract Update

The agreements met all the major objectives set at the beginning of negotiations. Our goals included addressing the challenges we face in healthcare and compensating our employees fairly while improving our flexibilities to allow UPS to remain competitive.

The small package contract allows for modest improvements in wages and benefits and provides additional flexibility for our company to adapt to a changing marketplace.

Wage rate increases will average 2.3%. Total wage and benefit cost per hour will increase on average approximately 2.5% over the life of the contract.

A major improvement to the contract will allow UPS to create a new classification of drivers to supplement our current driver workforce and provide a lower cost option for growth.

We made significant improvements to the wage and benefit package we offer to new part-time employees, to help the company attract and retain a high-quality workforce.

Overall, we are confident this agreement helps UPS to control wage and benefit costs while growing the business. It's a good deal for our customers, our employees and our shareowners.