Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Parcel Service    UPS

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE

(UPS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

United Parcel Service : UPS Launches Flat Rate Shipping With UPS Simple Rate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 09:05am EST

US 11/06/19

Atlanta, GA

  • Predictable nationwide flat rates that are simple, fast and transparent
  • Customers use their own packaging that fits their products and brand
  • Five rate options based on package size for greater convenience
  • Customers can ship UPS® Simple Rate packages by UPS 2nd Day Air®, UPS 3 Day Select® and UPS® Ground services

Small business owners manage many uncertainties, but now the final cost of shipping doesn't have to be one of them. Just in time for the holiday shipping rush, UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced UPS Simple Rate, a predictable flat rate1 shipping option designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) streamline and simplify their outbound processes.

'UPS responds to our customers' need for more convenience, choice and control,'said Kevin Warren, chief marketing officer at UPS. 'Simple Rate helps small businesses take the guesswork out of shipping by providing simple, fast and transparent flat rates nationwide with guaranteed on-time delivery and no special packaging required.'

UPS Simple Rate enables SMBs to ship by UPS 2nd Day Air®, UPS 3 Day Select® and UPS® Ground services to anywhere in the U.S. for a flat rate. It offers larger size options than what is in the marketplace today and customers do not need to enter package weight and dimensions or look up shipping zones when using UPS Simple Rate. SMBs can accurately predict their shipping costs and bill their customers without incurring unexpected fees.

With UPS Simple Rate, SMBs and consumers can also use their own boxes and packaging sized to fit their products and enhance the brand experience. Shippers needing greater flexibility in box sizes and options can buy boxes at The UPS Store® locations or other retail outlets. UPS Customer Technology Program (CTP) customers can order UPS Simple Rate branded boxes2 through the CTP program site.

UPS customers will continue to enjoy fast transit times, guaranteed delivery, convenient pickup options and more than 50,000 drop-off locations offered by UPS. UPS Simple Rate is available in the U.S. 50 states, with separate rates for Alaska and Hawaii. The rates are backed by UPS's service guarantee, reliability and tracking. UPS Simple Rate is available to account and non-UPS account holders through UPS.com/simplerate. No registration or enrollment is required.

Customers can ship their UPS Simple Rate packages by scheduling a pickup, dropping it at one of UPS's convenient drop off options such as The UPS Store, UPS Access Point locations, Customer Counter, Drop Box or handing it to a UPS Driver.

1. Size and weight limitations apply. Additional charges may apply depending on package characteristics. See UPS Tariff/Terms and Conditions of Service and the UPS Rate and Service Guide for details.

2. Available to qualifying customers who participate in the UPS Customer Technology Program and meet applicable terms and condition

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. UPS is committed to operating more sustainably - for customers, the environment and the communities we serve around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America's Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Fortune magazine's Most Valuable Brand in Transportation; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at ups.com/longitudes The company's sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter . Learn more about our sustainability efforts at ups.com/sustainability . To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship.

Disclaimer

UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 14:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
09:05aUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Launches Flat Rate Shipping With UPS Simple Rate
PU
09:00aUPS Launches Flat Rate Shipping With UPS® Simple Rate
GL
11/05Abu Dhabi groups UAE defence firms under one roof to cut costs
RE
11/05UPS And CVS Make First Residential Drone Deliveries Of Prescription Medicines
GL
11/04SoftBank to tighten governance at start-ups after WeWork debacle - FT
RE
11/04UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Expects Record Holiday-Season Return Shipments
DJ
11/04UPS Forecasts Record-Breaking Holiday Returns Volume
GL
11/04BHP weighing LNG power for iron ore ships
RE
11/03UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS CEO talks about holiday shipping, drones, Amazon thr..
AQ
11/02Mergers Offer Auto Industry an Old Lifeline -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 74 179 M
EBIT 2019 8 214 M
Net income 2019 6 424 M
Debt 2019 18 645 M
Yield 2019 3,12%
P/E ratio 2019 16,4x
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,66x
EV / Sales2020 1,59x
Capitalization 104 B
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 126,26  $
Last Close Price 121,39  $
Spread / Highest target 15,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David P. Abney Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Jay Barber Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer
Juan R. Perez Chief Information & Engineering Officer, Senior VP
Carol B. Tomé Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE24.46%104 131
DEUTSCHE POST AG36.64%44 607
FEDEX CORPORATION2.18%43 011
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.13.89%13 202
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%7 775
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-38.83%6 530
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group