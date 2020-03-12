United Parcel Service : UPS Names Carol Tome Chief Executive

By Colin Kellaher

United Parcel Service Inc. on Thursday said current board member Carol Tome will succeed David Abney as chief executive, effective June 1.

The Atlanta package-delivery giant said Mr. Abney, who serves as chairman and CEO, will become executive chairman on that date ahead of his planned retirement from the board at the end of September.

UPS said William Johnson, its lead independent director, will become nonexecutive chairman on Sept. 30.

Ms. Tome, who joined the UPS board in 2003, retired last year as executive vice president and chief financial officer of home-improvement retailer Home Depot Inc.

Mr. Abney has been CEO of UPS since in 2014 and chairman since 2016.

