United Parcel Service : UPS, Pilots Reach Tentative Two-Year Contract Extension

By Chris Wack

United Parcel Services Inc.'s (UPS) UPS Airlines and the Independent Pilots Association said Monday they have reached a tentative agreement on a new two-year contract extension.

The union said the short-term agreement provides for contract improvements in compensation and retirement. Specific details of the agreement won't be disclosed before the IPA presents the proposed contract to all UPS pilots.

The union will present the tentative agreement for a two-year contract extension over the next month to its crewmembers with a recommendation for ratification. The tentative agreement was unanimously approved and endorsed by the five-pilot IPA Executive Board.

The contract must be ratified by a majority of UPS's pilots. The vote by the pilots will be completed March 31. If ratified, the new agreement will extend the IPA's contract with PS to Sept. 1, 2023.

