Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Parcel Service    UPS

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE

(UPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

United Parcel Service : UPS, Pilots Reach Tentative Two-Year Contract Extension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 01:56pm EST

By Chris Wack

United Parcel Services Inc.'s (UPS) UPS Airlines and the Independent Pilots Association said Monday they have reached a tentative agreement on a new two-year contract extension.

The union said the short-term agreement provides for contract improvements in compensation and retirement. Specific details of the agreement won't be disclosed before the IPA presents the proposed contract to all UPS pilots.

The union will present the tentative agreement for a two-year contract extension over the next month to its crewmembers with a recommendation for ratification. The tentative agreement was unanimously approved and endorsed by the five-pilot IPA Executive Board.

The contract must be ratified by a majority of UPS's pilots. The vote by the pilots will be completed March 31. If ratified, the new agreement will extend the IPA's contract with PS to Sept. 1, 2023.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
01:56pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS, Pilots Reach Tentative Two-Year Contract Extension
DJ
01:38pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS, Pilots Union Reach Tentative Agreement On Labor Con..
PU
01:31pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS, Pilots Reach Tentative Agreement On Two-Year Contra..
PR
09:25aAirline growth hit as virus depletes Singapore Airshow
RE
09:22aAirline growth hit as virus depletes Singapore Airshow
RE
02/07FedEx to Start Mixing Express and Ground Operations--2nd Update
DJ
02/07UPS Strengthens Its Air Network In Mexico
GL
02/06Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus outbreak
RE
02/06TESLA'S STOCK BOOM : It's OK to Miss Out -- Streetwise Update
DJ
02/06TESLA'S STOCK BOOM : It's OK to Miss Out -- Streetwise
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77 608 M
EBIT 2020 8 276 M
Net income 2020 6 780 M
Debt 2020 19 700 M
Yield 2020 3,89%
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,39x
EV / Sales2021 1,33x
Capitalization 88 349 M
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 122,62  $
Last Close Price 103,12  $
Spread / Highest target 42,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David P. Abney Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer
Juan R. Perez Chief Information & Engineering Officer, Senior VP
Carol B. Tomé Independent Director
Michael J. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-11.91%92 530
DEUTSCHE POST AG-3.88%43 596
FEDEX CORPORATION2.94%38 714
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-6.00%12 505
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%6 835
SINOTRANS LIMITED-5.28%3 785
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group