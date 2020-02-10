Log in
United Parcel Service : UPS, Pilots Union Reach Tentative Agreement On Labor Contract Extension

02/10/2020 | 01:38pm EST

US 02/10/20

Louisville, KY

  • Two-year offer to extend pilots' industry-leading compensation through 2023
  • When ratified, the contract will provide UPS with greater predictability and operational flexibility to meet growing customer demand for UPS's global air services

UPS (NYSE:UPS) and the Independent Pilots Association, the union that represents the company's 2,959 flight crewmembers, have reached a tentative agreement on a two-year contract extension.

Upon ratification, the extension will go into effect at the end of the current contract, Sept. 1, 2021 and become amendable Sept 1, 2023.

'Our pilots do a great job flying for our customers, so we're pleased to have come to an agreement with IPA leaders to extend the existing contract,' said UPS Airlines President Brendan Canavan. 'Upon ratification, we will be able to continue rewarding our personnel for their contributions to UPS's growth and business success, while ensuring we are positioned to serve our customers in the growing global air express market.'

Key components of the tentative agreement include annual wage increases and pension enhancements.

UPS pilots will review the contract through March 10, then conduct a three-week ratification vote that will conclude on March 31.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. UPS is committed to operating more sustainably - for customers, the environment and the communities we serve around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America's Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Fortune magazine's Most Valuable Brand in Transportation; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at ups.com/longitudes The company's sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter . Learn more about our sustainability efforts at ups.com/sustainability . To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship.

Disclaimer

UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 18:37:02 UTC
