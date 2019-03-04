Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Parcel Service    UPS

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE

(UPS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

United Parcel Service : UPS Reinforces Commitment To Diverse Customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 09:55am EST

US 03/04/19

Atlanta, GA

Announces New VP Of Diverse Segments

UPS (NYSE:UPS) today reaffirmed its long-held commitment to diversity and inclusion by announcing a series of new initiatives aimed at increasing growth opportunities for diverse customer segments around the world. These initiatives include the development of a global effort to help women business owners gain access to world markets, a collaboration with the federal government promoting women's economic empowerment, and the creation of a new marketing leadership position focused on diversity marketing.

'These initiatives will expand our capabilities within the small and medium-sized business space and leverage our global logistics expertise to help accelerate the growth of minority- and women-owned companies,' said Kevin Warren, UPS chief marketing officer. 'Adding additional professional resources and new product and support programs is part of our focus on offering solutions that support small businesses in their goals.'

The newest initiative is a global effort to help women business owners learn about exporting. It's called the UPS Women Exporters Program. The UPS Foundation is partnering with the International Trade Centre's SheTrades initiative, which helps to train and connect women entrepreneurs with buyers around the world. For example, through SheTrades Argentina, UPS will work with Argentina's Department of Economic Development to establish workshops to provide access to markets, knowledge and technical proficiency to women entrepreneurs.

Additionally, UPS has created the role of vice president of marketing, diverse segments. This new position will help UPS advance its global commitment to diversity and inclusion, focusing not only on customers, but vendors, employees and communities as well.

UPS named Kathleen Marran, a 25-year UPS marketing veteran, to fill the post. Her role is to lead UPS's efforts to deliver growth-oriented solutions to minority- and women-owned businesses around the world.

Marran will bring together the best of UPS, leveraging the company's intelligence, data, leadership and expertise to help deliver growth-oriented and relatable connections and solutions to minority- and women-owned companies. She will also lead a newly created external advisory panel, which will focus on identifying and advancing opportunities for those businesses.

'Kathleen will bring critical international experience and perspective to this important new role,' Warren continued. 'This position will be fundamental to the growth of our business and our people well into the future.'

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America's Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Forbes Most Valuable Brand in Transportation; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.comor pressroom.ups.comand its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com. The company's sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_Newson Twitter.

Disclaimer

UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 14:54:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
10:05aUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Names Marran to New Role of VP of Marketing, Diverse..
DJ
09:55aUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Reinforces Commitment To Diverse Customers
PU
09:31aUPS Reinforces Commitment To Diverse Customers
GL
03/01STERICYCLE : Announces Senior Leadership Transitions
AQ
02/28UPS Freight Forwarding Awarded Top Industry Position By Its Customers
GL
02/28UPS eFulfillment Program Launches To Help Sellers Worldwide Easily Manage Mul..
GL
02/28UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : Dominic Porporino appointed UPS Canada president
AQ
02/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Increases Capacity Between Hong Kong And Europe
PU
02/26UPS Honors Oklahoma Drivers for 25 Years of Safe Driving
GL
02/26UPS Honors New Jersey Drivers for 25 Years of Safe Driving
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 75 815 M
EBIT 2019 8 286 M
Net income 2019 6 561 M
Debt 2019 18 901 M
Yield 2019 3,41%
P/E ratio 2019 14,87
P/E ratio 2020 13,56
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
EV / Sales 2020 1,45x
Capitalization 96 457 M
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 117 $
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David P. Abney Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Jay Barber Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard N. Peretz Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Juan R. Perez Chief Information & Engineering Officer, Senior VP
Carol B. Tomé Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE14.97%94 797
FEDEX CORPORATION13.31%47 249
DEUTSCHE POST14.18%38 382
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.10.74%12 867
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.86%10 652
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%9 325
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.