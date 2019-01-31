Log in
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE (UPS)
United Parcel Service : UPS Results Ride the Surge in Online Shopping -- Update

01/31/2019 | 10:47am EST

By Paul Ziobro

United Parcel Service Inc. posted higher revenue in the fourth quarter as it handled more packages and squeezed higher prices from shipments, even as costs tied to expanding the network cut into profits.

The delivery giant said it expects its bottom line to improve this year with operating profits up double digits across all off its divisions, as it expects upgrades to its network to start paying off.

The results and outlook boosted UPS shares 6% in recent trading to $106.99, as the solid performance during the holiday season and higher prices showed progress the company is making in its turnaround plan.

UPS has been spending billions of dollars to open new sorting centers and upgrade its facilities to better handle the increase in online orders rushing into its network. Those investments helped the company hold up well during its latest holiday season, as the extra capacity and new technology to reroute packages around problem spots created fewer backlogs than prior years. UPS delivered 21 million packages a day in the U.S. during the fourth quarter and said its on-time delivery performance was a record.

Domestic operating profit fell during the period, even as its revenue rose 6.3%, due to costs tied to opening 14 new facilities in the quarter.

UPS expects some of that pressure to abate this year. One reason is a focus on generating more profitable revenue by targeting smaller and medium-size business and handling more health-care shipments, which can carry better margins than shipping packages for a large customer like Amazon.com Inc.

"We do see 2019 as a pivot point," UPS Finance Chief Richard Peretz said on a conference call Thursday.

UPS diffused some concerns about the impact of any global trade disruptions or potential slowdown in places like Europe. Last month, rival FedEx Corp. warned that weak economic conditions overseas would hurt its international business.

UPS CEO David Abney said the company is seeing some of the same headwinds internationally, but that there is reason for optimism too, including online shopping. "E-commerce is providing all kinds of opportunities," Mr. Abney said Thursday.

In the fourth quarter, UPS posted a profit of $453 million, or 52 cents a share, up from $1.1 billion, or $1.26 a share, a year earlier. Excluding items like mark-to-market pension adjustments and restructuring costs, adjusted earnings were $1.94 a share, compared with $1.66 last year.

Revenue rose 4.6% to $19.8 billion.

Analysts were looking for UPS to post adjusted earnings of $1.90 a share on revenue of $19.97 billion, according to FactSet.

For the coming year, UPS projects adjusted earnings between $7.45 and $7.75 a share. It said operating profits will rise at a percent rate in the low teens, with all segments up double digits.

The company also projects another big year of capital expenses as it continues to add more automation, including 18 projects to build new or retrofit older facilities. It projects capital expenditures between 8.5% and 10% of revenue.

Write to Paul Ziobro at Paul.Ziobro@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 71 999 M
EBIT 2018 7 355 M
Net income 2018 6 066 M
Debt 2018 19 107 M
Yield 2018 3,58%
P/E ratio 2018 14,53
P/E ratio 2019 13,09
EV / Sales 2018 1,47x
EV / Sales 2019 1,40x
Capitalization 86 945 M
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 116 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David P. Abney Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Jay Barber Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard N. Peretz Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Juan R. Perez Chief Information & Engineering Officer, Senior VP
Carol B. Tomé Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE3.87%86 945
FEDEX CORPORATION7.59%46 327
DEUTSCHE POST7.44%36 525
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON0.90%11 981
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.14%11 152
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%8 531
