United Parcel Service : UPS Road Code Program Continues Advocating Safe Driving Among Teens In Mexico

The UPS Foundation donates US $25,000 to continue its UPS Road Code™ program in Mexico for a third consecutive year.

Automobile accidents are the second leading cause of deaths among young men and women between the ages of 15 and 29 in Mexico1.

The UPS Foundation, which leads the global citizenship efforts of UPS (NYSE: UPS), today announced that it will provide a US $25,000 grant to Guías de México, A.C. to continue its UPS Road Code™ initiative in Mexico through 2018. The program educates young and novice drivers between the ages of 13 and 18 about safe-driving methods.

Thanks to the platform's outstanding results since first introduced in Mexico in 2016, more than 800 students have graduated from the program. UPS Mexico and The UPS Foundation will continue to work alongside their community partner, Guías de México, A.C. to promote safe driving. To increase awareness about UPS Road Code, UPS will also team up with additional local organizations, including Scouts de México A.C., Christel House de México A.C., and Junior Achievement México. This year, local schoolsUniversidad del Valle de México campus Chapultepec and Instituto Miguel Ángel have joined the program, offering their students the opportunity to take part in the initiative.

'The UPS Road Code programis intrinsically linked to our commitment of having a positive impact on the communities in which we operate. We are extremely proud to have achieved a record number of participants in 2017. We hope to continue leaving our mark in 2018 by helping teens learn how to drive properly and raising awareness about the importance of safe driving,' said Gabriel Obregon, director of Human Resources at UPS Mexico.

According to the National Commission for Accident Prevention (CONAPRA), automobile accidents are the leading cause of death among children between the ages of 5 and 14, and the second cause of death among teens and young adults between the ages of 15 and 29. Due to these types of accidents a total of 1.4 million people are injured, while 1.2 million end up with some form of disability. Young drivers face eight major risks while driving: lack of driving experience, having young passengers in the vehicle, driving at night, not using seatbelts, becoming distracted while driving, driving when tired, driving under the influence, and aggressive driving.

'For two consecutive years Guías de México, A.C, in collaboration with UPS, has played a major role in the success and impact of the program among participants who take home what they learned about the importance of safe driving to prevent accidents. In 2018, we along with the support of UPS volunteers and Scouts de México A.C. are proud to take a peer educator approach that will once again offer this program to teens, ensuring that they have the necessary skills to become responsible citizens behind the wheel,'stated Yolanda Sandoval, CEO from Guías de México.

Taught by UPS volunteers and based on the company's safe-driving methods, the UPS Road Code initiative is available to teens in the United States and internationally. The program has been extended to Canada, China, Germany, Mexico, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. The UPS Foundation has contributed US $16.6 million to the UPS Road Code program since its inception. To date, more than 48,000 teenagers have participated worldwide.

For further information about UPS' philanthropic and volunteerism efforts, please visit www.UPS.com/Foundation.

1. Based on data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI). http://www.inegi.org.mx/saladeprensa/aproposito/2017/muertos2017_Nal.pdf

About The UPS Foundation

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including the transportation of packages and freight; the facilitation of international trade, and the deployment of advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Since its founding in 1907, UPS has built a legacy as a caring and responsible corporate citizen, supporting programs that provide long-term solutions to community needs. Founded in 1951, The UPS Foundation leads its global citizenship programs and is responsible for facilitating community involvement to local, national, and global communities. In 2017, UPS and its employees, active and retired, invested more than $118 million in charitable giving around the world. The UPS Foundation can be found on the web atandon Twitter. To get UPS news direct, followon Twitter.

About Guías de México, A.C.

With 10 million Guides and Guide Scouts in 145 Member Organizations around the world, the World Association of Girl Guides and Guide Scouts (WAGGGS) is the largest volunteering organization in the world. For 100 years, it has empowered girls and young women, helping them become leaders in their local communities, on an international scale and in their professional and volunteering lives. In Mexico, the organization has been working for 85 years to help maximize the potential of girls and young women, creating citizens who are aware of their rights and responsibilities, who have leadership skills, healthy lifestyles, self-esteem, solid values, the ability to be accepted and to accept change, appreciation for other people, international understanding, the commitment and the skills necessary to help others, who are involved in their communities through volunteering projects, and who have the skills necessary to take a stance on issues that concern then and influence decision makers who can help change them, all of this through a program which has a unique, education-based focus that is founded on values, informal education and an inter-generational, global and multicultural focus.