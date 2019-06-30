United Parcel Service : UPS Statement
06/30/2019 | 10:38am EDT
US 06/30/19
Atlanta, GA
UPS Statement
'中国国家主席习近平同美国总统特朗普在G20大阪峰会期间举行会晤并取得进展。UPS为此深受鼓舞。我们非常赞赏双方承诺继续就达成全面协议进行实质性讨论。' UPS董事长兼首席执行官大卫·艾博尼（David Abney）表示，'作为全球物流服务领域的践行者，UPS不断鼓励双方政府在重要贸易问题的讨论中找到共同点，坚信开放和公平的贸易讲有利于中国和美国，也有利于全世界。'
Inquiries
For more information about this press release, contact:
UPS Media Relations
+14048287123
pr@ups.com
Disclaimer
UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 30 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2019 14:37:05 UTC
