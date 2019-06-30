Log in
United Parcel Service : UPS Statement

0
06/30/2019
UPS Statement

US 06/30/19

Atlanta, GA

UPS Statement

'中国国家主席习近平同美国总统特朗普在G20大阪峰会期间举行会晤并取得进展。UPS为此深受鼓舞。我们非常赞赏双方承诺继续就达成全面协议进行实质性讨论。' UPS董事长兼首席执行官大卫·艾博尼（David Abney）表示，'作为全球物流服务领域的践行者，UPS不断鼓励双方政府在重要贸易问题的讨论中找到共同点，坚信开放和公平的贸易讲有利于中国和美国，也有利于全世界。'

Inquiries

For more information about this press release, contact:

UPS Media Relations

+14048287123

pr@ups.com

Disclaimer

UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 30 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
