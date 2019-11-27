Log in
United Parcel Service : UPS Workers Arrested in Drug Shipping Bust

0
11/27/2019 | 06:24pm EST

By Micah Maidenberg and Paul Ziobro

Four United Parcel Service Inc. workers have been arrested as part of a long-running investigation into how criminal organizations use the shipping giant to move narcotics into the U.S.

The UPS drivers and supervisors were among 11 people arrested in the Tucson, Ariz., area, over approximately the past two weeks, law-enforcement officials said. The individuals face a range of state charges, including drug smuggling and money laundering.

The investigation began two years ago after the Department of Homeland Security and the Tucson Police Department said they found evidence that drug-trafficking groups were using UPS workers. The operation moved bulk amounts of drugs to the eastern part of the country and large amounts of currency back to the Tucson area, officials said.

A UPS spokesman said the company is aware of the arrests and is cooperating with law enforcement but declined to comment further. "We are not at liberty to discuss the details of the arrests as this is an ongoing investigation," the spokesman said.

Police said the UPS drivers and supervisors were allegedly using their knowledge of the company's methods to defeat internal measures and law enforcement efforts to intercept parcels containing contraband.

In recent raids, the task force said it seized about 50,000 counterfeit THC vape pens along with narcotics and equipment used to manufacture illicit drugs. (Tetrahydrocannabinol is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.) The task force thanked UPS's security services for its assistance in the continuing investigation.

The Washington Post, which earlier reported on the arrests, said the operation moved thousands of pounds of marijuana and narcotics each week, using standard boxes that were routed through the UPS system.

Drug dealers and criminal gangs have used the express delivery networks run by UPS and FedEx Corp. for years, though the companies say such illicit shipments are limited.

The companies say they cooperate with law enforcement probes. UPS says it has layers of security but declines to discuss details. FedEx says it ships millions of packages a day and cannot police every one.

A spokeswoman for the Arizona Attorney General's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com and Paul Ziobro at Paul.Ziobro@wsj.com

