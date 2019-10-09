Log in
United Parcel Service : UPS to Purchase More Than 6,000 Natural Gas-Powered Trucks

0
10/09/2019 | 09:46am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) said it plans to purchase more than 6,000 natural gas-powered trucks beginning in 2020 and running through 2022.

The logistics company said this commitment represents a $450 million investment in expanding its alternative fuel and advanced technology vehicle fleet.

The new vehicles will be equipped with compressed natural gas fuel systems provided under an agreement with Agility Fuel Solutions, a business of Hexagon Composites.

Vehicles equipped with CNG fuel systems can interchangeably use renewable natural gas, produced from landfills, dairy farms and other bio sources, and conventional natural gas, UPS said.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 0.80% 113.67 Delayed Quote.15.60%
