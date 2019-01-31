Log in
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE (UPS)

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE (UPS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/31 07:49:44 am
106.015 USD   +4.77%
07:49aUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : Frantic holiday shipping fuels UPS 4Q
AQ
07:35aUPS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:31aUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS tops expectations in holiday quarter
RE
United Parcel Service : UPS tops expectations in holiday quarter

01/31/2019 | 07:31am EST
Vehicles of United Parcel Service are seen at the new package sorting and delivery UPS hub in Corbeil-Essonnes and Evry

(Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as the company benefited from record volumes during the crucial holiday season.

Shares of the world's biggest package delivery company rose nearly 6 percent to $107.06 in early trading.

The company successfully executed "transformation investments and initiatives that lifted revenue quality and improved efficiency," Chief Executive Officer David Abney said in a statement.

UPS results comes just a month after rival FedEx Corp slashed its forecast for fiscal 2019 ending May, citing a global trade slowdown.

"Our broad portfolio, diverse revenue base and flexible network help buffer the impacts of global economic softening," Abney added.

The company said it expects 2019 earnings per share between $7.45 and $7.75, which is largely below analysts' average estimate of $7.69 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income fell to $453 million, or 52 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.10 billion, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter included a $1.24 billion after-tax pension charge. UPS earned $1.94 per share on an adjusted basis, above analysts' expectation of $1.90 per share.

Revenue rose to $19.85 billion from $18.98 billion.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 71 999 M
EBIT 2018 7 355 M
Net income 2018 6 066 M
Debt 2018 19 107 M
Yield 2018 3,58%
P/E ratio 2018 14,53
P/E ratio 2019 13,09
EV / Sales 2018 1,47x
EV / Sales 2019 1,40x
Capitalization 86 945 M
NameTitle
David P. Abney Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Jay Barber Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard N. Peretz Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Juan R. Perez Chief Information & Engineering Officer, Senior VP
Carol B. Tomé Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE3.87%86 945
FEDEX CORPORATION7.59%46 327
DEUTSCHE POST7.44%36 525
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON0.90%11 981
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.14%11 152
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%8 531
