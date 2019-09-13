United Parcel Service : US Settles With UPS For Overcharging Federal Agencies -- US DOJ

By Stephen Nakrosis



The U.S. Department of Justice Friday said United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) will pay $8.4 million to resolve allegations it overcharged federal agencies.

"The claims settled in this case are allegations only, and there has been no determination of liability," the Justice Department said.

The settlement covers 2007 to 2014, and resolves allegations that UPS overcharged for package deliveries under a General Services Administration contract.

Under the terms of the contract, UPS provided both ground and air delivery services. The settlement deals only with ground services, the department said.

"Contractors are expected to carefully comply with the pricing requirements of GSA contracts and other federal contracts," Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt of the department's Civil Division said. "This settlement demonstrates that the government will hold accountable contractors that overcharge federal agencies by failing to follow the pricing terms of federal contracts."

UPS didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com