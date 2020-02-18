Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Parcel Service    UPS

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE

(UPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Venture capital firm Atomico backs European tech with $820 million fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 01:02am EST

Venture capital firm Atomico has closed its fifth fund with $820 million (630.8 million pounds) to invest in early-stage technology companies in Europe, a region it said had come of age in terms of innovation and opportunity.

Atomico V will focus on Series A, the investment round that follows start-up seed funding, the firm said, adding that it had the firepower to keep investing in later rounds for breakout companies.

Investment partner Siraj Khaliq, a tech entrepreneur who co-founded a weather modelling company that helped farmers optimise crop yield with the help of Atomico before joining the VC, said the firm offered advice and expertise along with the money to help companies scale.

"I really liked the Atomico model, which is not necessarily just finance people but people who have built businesses themselves," he said. "They bring more than just money, they bring experience."

He said there were so many opportunities in Europe, Atomico had decided it did not need to look elsewhere to invest most of the fund's capital.

It was looking for opportunities in consumer companies and enterprise businesses that sell to medium and large size companies, he said.

A third category is "frontier technologies".

"We see Europe having a particular edge when it comes to heavy IP-focused businesses, where there is some kind of science or engineering breakthrough and the business is based on that," Khaliq said.

The fund had attracted global institutional investors, including pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, Atomico said.

A number of founders and early team members from some of Europe's most successful start-ups ? including Adyen, Klarna, Transferwise, Spotify, Supercell, Skype and Zoopla ? had also invested, it said.

The fund's investments include childcare marketplace Koru Kids, AI-powered drug discovery firm HealX, and Spacemaker, a company that uses machine learning to improve building layouts.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Alison Williams)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
02/17HSBC Investment Bank Staff 'Expect the Worst' on Job and Bonus Cuts --Financi..
DJ
02/1421 States Reject $18 Billion Offer From Drug Wholesalers to Settle Opioid Lit..
DJ
02/1421 States Reject $18 Billion Offer From Drug Wholesalers to Settle Opioid Lit..
DJ
02/14Indonesia aims to plug skills shortage in booming tech sector
RE
02/14Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus outbreak
RE
02/13UPS Board Increases Quarterly Dividend
GL
02/13EXCLUSIVE : Vodafone, TIM concessions needed for tower deal approval - sources
RE
02/13UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS, Pilots Union Reach Tentative Agreement On Labor Con..
AQ
02/13UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS, Pilots Union Reach Tentative Agreement On Labor Con..
AQ
02/10UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS, Pilots Reach Tentative Two-Year Contract Extension
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77 608 M
EBIT 2020 8 276 M
Net income 2020 6 780 M
Debt 2020 19 700 M
Yield 2020 3,79%
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,42x
EV / Sales2021 1,36x
Capitalization 90 773 M
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 122,62  $
Last Close Price 105,95  $
Spread / Highest target 38,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David P. Abney Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer
Juan R. Perez Chief Information & Engineering Officer, Senior VP
Carol B. Tomé Independent Director
Michael J. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-9.49%90 773
DEUTSCHE POST AG-2.81%44 549
FEDEX CORPORATION4.90%41 419
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-5.93%12 498
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.77%6 899
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%6 782
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group