UNITED PLANTATIONS BHD - ORD SHS

(UPB)
United Plantations Bhd Shs : Monthly Production for July 2019

08/09/2019 | 05:46am EDT

MONTHLY PRODUCTION

July 2019

UNITED PLANTATIONS BERHAD

(Company no. 240-A)

Jendarata Estate 36009 Teluk Intan Darul Ridzuan Malaysia

United Plantations Berhad

Monthly Production in July 2019

The monthly production for United Plantations Berhad in July was as follows:

2019

2018

July

To date

July

To date

Crude Palm Oil

(MT) Own

20,287

126,317

20,602

121,445

Outside Crop

1,198

9,323

2,537

10,273

Total

21,485

135,640

23,139

131,718

Palm Kernel

(MT) Own

3,993

25,401

3,908

25,357

Outside Crop

240

1,784

421

1,778

Total

4,233

27,185

4,329

27,135

Coconuts

(Nuts)

7,716,900

45,112,622

6,615,406

43,050,062

Yours faithfully,

United Plantations Berhad

Ng Eng Ho

Company Secretary

2/3 • United Plantations Berhad • Company Announcement 2019

United Plantations Berhad

Contact information

United Plantations Berhad

Jendarata Estate

36009 Teluk Intan

Perak Darul Ridzuan

Malaysia

Company Secretary:

Mr. Ng Eng Ho

E-mail:

up@unitedplantations.com

Phone:

006 05 6411411

Fax:

006 05 6411876

Website:

www.unitedplantations.com

Date:

9 August 2019

United Plantations Berhad • Company Announcement 2019 • 3/3

Disclaimer

United Plantation Berhad published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 09:45:02 UTC
