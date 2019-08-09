United Plantations Bhd Shs : Monthly Production for July 2019
08/09/2019 | 05:46am EDT
July 2019
UNITED PLANTATIONS BERHAD
(Company no. 240-A)
Jendarata Estate
• 36009 Teluk Intan • Darul Ridzuan • Malaysia
United Plantations Berhad
Monthly Production in July 2019
The monthly production for United Plantations Berhad in July was as follows:
2019
2018
July
To date
July
To date
Crude Palm Oil
(MT) Own
20,287
126,317
20,602
121,445
Outside Crop
1,198
9,323
2,537
10,273
Total
21,485
135,640
23,139
131,718
Palm Kernel
(MT) Own
3,993
25,401
3,908
25,357
Outside Crop
240
1,784
421
1,778
Total
4,233
27,185
4,329
27,135
Coconuts
(Nuts)
7,716,900
45,112,622
6,615,406
43,050,062
Yours faithfully,
United Plantations Berhad
Ng Eng Ho
Company Secretary
United Plantations Berhad
Contact information
United Plantations Berhad
Jendarata Estate
36009 Teluk Intan
Perak Darul Ridzuan
Malaysia
Company Secretary:
Mr. Ng Eng Ho
E-mail:
up@unitedplantations.com
Phone:
006 05 6411411
Fax:
006 05 6411876
Website:
www.unitedplantations.com
Date:
9 August 2019
